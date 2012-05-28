TEXT-Fitch: Pantaloon Retail to be Unaffected by Format Business Demerger

(The following was released by the rating agency) MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the proposed demerger of the Pantaloon format business (Pantaloon Retail and Pantaloon Factory outlets) is not expected to impact the credit profile of Pantaloon Retail India Limited (PRIL, ‘Fitch A-(ind)'/Stable) and Future Value Retail Limited (FVRL, ‘Fitch A-(ind)/Stable). Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited (ABNL) has proposed to acquire a controlling interest in the new entity post demerger.

Fitch expects that post demerger lower inventory requirements and a shift towards lower discretionary retail format accruing to PRIL will be counterbalanced by a decline in its operating profitability, resulting in no immediate credit impact. Fitch expects PRIL’s (excluding the Pantaloon format business) overall fixed charge ratio (operating EBITDAR/net interest expense + rents) to remain in the range of 1.1x to 1.3x, a level consistent with the present ratings. The current positive rating guidelines include an improvement in PRIL’s operating parameters (such as inventory turns and operating margins) leading to lower adjusted leverage levels of around 5x and higher fixed charge of above 1.5x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include a weakening in same-store-sales growth (SSSG), resulting in lower EBITDA margins or higher-than-expected debt-led capex/investment in its core business/subsidiaries, leading to adjusted leverage exceeding 7.0x on a sustained basis.

ABNL will subscribe to PRIL’s INR8bn optionally fully convertible debentures (OFCDs), and subsequently the Pantaloon format business will be demerged to a separate entity. The OFCDs along with PRIL’s additional debt of INR8bn is likely to be transferred to the new entity. Fitch expects the infusion of INR8bn from ABNL (which will be initially in the form of debt and would be converted into equity in the new entity) to provide a liquidity cushion and be used largely to refinance existing debt.

Post demerger, PRIL on a standalone basis will continue to own formats such as Central, e-Zone, Home Town and other lifestyle formats. Fitch will continue to analyse the residual portion of PRIL’s retail business on a consolidated basis, including FVRL and other retail related subsidiaries and excluding Future Capital Holdings Ltd. On the basis of 9MFY12 (nine months ended March) results, an estimated 14% of PRIL’s (pre-transaction) revenue and 19% of EBITDA will move to the new company. PRIL’s post-transaction revenue would be driven by FVRL which is likely to contribute 70% to the overall sales mix.

Typically, PRIL has generated lower EBITDA margins in its value business (around 7%-8%) than in its lifestyle counterpart (around 11%-12%), despite the former being less working capital intensive (especially inventory) compared with the lifestyle business. Additionally, lower capex execution and improved cash flows are expected to result in lower debt requirement in future.

For 9MFY12, PRIL’s core retail revenue grew 8.3% yoy to INR88.3bn (9MFY11: INR81.5bn) with an EBITDAR margin of 15.9% (9MFY11: 15.2%) and profit after tax of INR585.3m (9MFY11: INR1,405m). PRIL’s value, lifestyle and home segments registered SSSG in full of 3.2%, 5.1% and negative 2.7%, respectively during the same period.