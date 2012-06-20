FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's affirms the underlying long term Aa2 ratings assigned to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2005-87B; Series 2005-87C; & Series 2005-90C (AMT)
June 20, 2012 / 10:41 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's affirms the underlying long term Aa2 ratings assigned to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2005-87B; Series 2005-87C; & Series 2005-90C (AMT)

21 June (Reuters) - Moody’s affirms the underlying long term Aa2 ratings assigned to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2005-87B; Series 2005-87C; & Series 2005-90C (AMT)

