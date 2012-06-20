BRIEF-Moody's affirms the underlying long term Aa2 ratings assigned to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2005-87B; Series 2005-87C; & Series 2005-90C (AMT)
Reuters Staff
21 June (Reuters) - Moody’s affirms the underlying long term Aa2 ratings assigned to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency Single Family Mortgage Revenue Bonds, Series 2005-87B; Series 2005-87C; & Series 2005-90C (AMT)