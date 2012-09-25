TEXT-S&P Assigns Ratings To SMHL Securitisation Fund 2012-2 RMBS

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 25, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the five classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for SMHL Securitisation Fund 2012-2 (see list). SMHL Securitisation Fund 2012-2 is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by Members Equity Bank Pty. Ltd. (ME Bank; BBB/Stable/A-2).

The ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio at close.

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises mortgage insurance to 100% of the portfolio, which covers 100% of the face value of the loans, accrued interest, and reasonable costs of enforcement, as well as note subordination for the class A and class AB notes.

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including liquidity reserve equal to 0.9% of the outstanding mortgage balance, principal draws, and an excess revenue reserve to be built up to equal 0.3% of the initial invested amount of all notes and funded by trapping 70% of available excess spread, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest.

-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap to be provided by Westpac Banking Corp. (WBC; AA-/Stable/A-1+) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.

-- For the class A2 notes, the benefit of a liability-rate swap to be provided by WBC to hedge the monthly interest received on the underlying mortgages and semi-annual fixed interest payable on the class A2 notes.

A copy of Standard & Poor's complete report for SMHL Securitisation Fund 2012-2 can be found on Global Credit Portal, Standard & Poor's Web-based credit analysis system, at www.globalcreditportal.com. The issuer has not informed Standard & Poor's (Australia) Pty Limited whether the issuer is publically disclosing all relevant information about the structured finance instruments the subject of this rating report or whether relevant information remains non-public.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Standard and Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here

RATINGS ASSIGNED

Class Rating Amount (mil. A$)

A1 AAA (sf) 664.0

A2 AAA (sf) 80.0

AB AAA (sf) 41.6

B1 AA- (sf) 10.4

B2 AA- (sf) 4.0

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- Australia And New Zealand Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors On Ratings, March 29, 2012

-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Analyzing The Cash Flow And Payment Structures Of Australian And New Zealand RMBS, June 2, 2010