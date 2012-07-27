FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Rates Perth Airport's US Private Placement Issue 'BBB-'
July 27, 2012 / 6:08 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Rates Perth Airport's US Private Placement Issue 'BBB-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) July 27, 2012-Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘BBB-’ rating to the US$270 million and A$30 million senior secured notes issued by Western Australia-based Perth Airport Pty Ltd. The notes, which rank pari passu with other senior secured debt, comprise four separate series with terms ranging from 10 to 15 years.

The U.S. private placement issue represents the second stage of debt funding for the airport’s redevelopment program. Similar to many Australian airports, Perth has a number of major projects planned and underway, aimed at accommodating future growth and improving efficiency. The current expansion program is scheduled for completion in December 2014 at an expected total cost of about A$750 million. The company reports that the projects, which include the new Terminal WA and expansion of the international arrivals area at Terminal 1, are progressing well, on time, and within budget.

