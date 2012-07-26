TEXT-S&P Downgrades Pilot Travel To 'BB'; $700M Term Ln B Rated 'BB'

Overview

-- U.S. travel center operator Pilot plans to issue additional debt totaling $1.1 billion, using the proceeds to make a $700 million dividend payment to shareholders and partially finance a 65% interest in Maxum Petroleum Operating Co.

-- We are lowering the corporate credit rating on Pilot to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+', and assigning our ‘BB’ issue-level rating to the company’s proposed term loan B. The outlook is stable.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that higher earnings through fuel volume growth will drive improvement in credit metrics over the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On July 26, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Pilot Travel Centers LLC to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+'. The outlook is stable.

We lowered the issue-level rating on the company’s existing secured credit facilities to ‘BB’ from ‘BBB-’ and revised the recovery rating on that debt to ‘3’ from ‘2’ because of additional debt in the capital structure that decreases recovery prospects for lenders. The company plans to increase the existing revolver and term loan A by $100 million and $300 million, respectively.

In addition, we assigned our ‘BB’ issue-level rating and ‘3’ recovery rating to the company’s proposed new $700 million term loan B. According to the company, it plans to use the proceeds to pay a dividend and to partially finance the acquisition of a 65% interest in Maxum Petroleum Inc.

Finally, we placed our ‘B’ corporate credit rating on Maxum on CreditWatch with positive implications following Pilot’s announcement that it intends to acquire 65% of Maxum Petroleum Operating Co. Maxum’s corporate credit rating could be equated to that of Pilot’s but the degree of uplift will depend on our view of Maxum’s strategic importance to Pilot, which we will assess as more details of the transaction emerge.

Rationale

The ratings on Pilot reflect Standard & Poor’s assessment that the company’s business risk as “fair” and its financial risk as “significant.” Our assessment of its business risk is supported by its exposure to fuel cost swings, broad geographic footprint and good brand-name recognition in the highly fragmented travel center industry, and good real estate ownership that enables it to operate at a lower cost than most of its peers and offer competitive pricing on fuel. We also think that high barriers to entry, which include zoning restrictions that support its good market position, and consistent merchandise margins help support performance metrics. Pilot’s cost structure has improved meaningfully from expense reduction initiatives, and profit levels should be sustainable.

Performance for the last 12 months was above our expectations as the company benefited from overall higher fuel margins and benefits from cost-saving initiatives. Pro forma for the transactions, we estimate that debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to debt would be 3.9x and 17%, respectively. Looking ahead for the next year, we think EBITDA will grow on positive performance in the fuel and merchandising operations. We forecast leverage declining to slightly under 3.5x and FFO to debt increasing to about 21%. We think these credit metrics are good for the ratings, but a possible upgrade could be limited by the potential for more sizable debt-financed shareholder initiatives.

Our assumptions for Pilot over the 12 months include the following:

-- We are raising our estimates for fuel margins this year, from about 12.5 cents to 13 cents on improving economic conditions and business growth that will likely drive up demand.

-- Merchandise same-store sales growth in the mid-single-digit area and a modest improvement in margins to about 33.5%.

-- We anticipate the company will pay dividends to shareholders for them to fund their tax liability given the LLC status of Pilot with modest amounts for discretionary purposes.

-- We consolidate Maxum’s financials because of Pilot’s significant ownership and its ability to influence Maxum’s operations.

We view its financial risk profile as significant because its owners’ influence could impede credit quality, despite good cash flows and “adequate” liquidity. We reassessed its financial policy as “very aggressive” from aggressive because the proposed transaction represents the second, sizable debt-funded dividend within the past 18 months. Still, we expect the company to continue to generate good levels of free cash flows, which we anticipate it would use for capital spending and debt amortization.

Liquidity

Based on our criteria, we expect Pilot to have adequate liquidity over the next 12 months. Key aspects of the company’s liquidity profile include:

-- Sources of liquidity will exceed cash uses by 1.2x or more.

-- Sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 15%.

-- Compliance with financial covenants will likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant tests; financial covenants include a maximum leverage ratio and a minimum interest coverage ratio.

-- Debt amortization is manageable given our cash flow assumptions.

In conjunction with the proposed transactions, Pilot also plans to increase the size of its revolving credit by $100 million to $900 million, which would augment liquidity in our view. We estimate free cash flows of about $200 million in 2012 after capital spending of about $400 million, a portion of which it would use for debt repayment under the terms of the credit facilities.

Recovery analysis

For the full recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Pilot, to be published as soon as possible after this report on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

Our stable outlook reflects the expectation that credit metrics will improve modestly this year through performance gains, but the company’s financial risk profile will remain significant. With our forecast for EBITDA growth and debt reduction, we see leverage improving to slightly under 3.5x, FFO to debt of 21%, and interest coverage of over 8x.

We could lower the ratings if the company institutes additional debt-financed shareholder initiatives, which would strain credit protection measures, or if fuel margins declined to about 10 cents and merchandise margins drops to about 25% due to increased competitive pressures and the inability to pass on cost increases. Under this scenario, leverage would increase to over 4x and FFO to debt would decline below 15% and we would likely reassess financial risk as aggressive.

We view the potential for an upgrade as unlikely given the company’s very aggressive financial policies. The potential for an upgrade would be predicated on meaningful moderation of financial policies and the company achieving greater-than-anticipated earnings improvement and debt reduction. In this scenario, the company would maintain leverage around 3x and FFO/debt above 25%.

