BRIEF-Moody's downgrades to A2 from A1 the rating on Pine City's (MN) outstanding general obligation debt in conjunction with new sale of $610,000 GO Improvement Crossover Refunding Bonds, Series 2012B

Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
August 2 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgrades to A2 from A1 the rating on Pine City’s (MN) outstanding general obligation debt in conjunction with new sale of $610,000 GO Improvement Crossover Refunding Bonds, Series 2012B