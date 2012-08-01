FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades to A2 from A1 the rating on Pine City's (MN) outstanding general obligation debt in conjunction with new sale of $610,000 GO Improvement Crossover Refunding Bonds, Series 2012B
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2012 / 11:21 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades to A2 from A1 the rating on Pine City's (MN) outstanding general obligation debt in conjunction with new sale of $610,000 GO Improvement Crossover Refunding Bonds, Series 2012B

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 2 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgrades to A2 from A1 the rating on Pine City’s (MN) outstanding general obligation debt in conjunction with new sale of $610,000 GO Improvement Crossover Refunding Bonds, Series 2012B

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.