FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch Assigns PLN's USD1bn 2042 Notes 'BBB-' Final Rating
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 19, 2012 / 3:25 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Assigns PLN's USD1bn 2042 Notes 'BBB-' Final Rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE, October 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara’s (PLN; ‘BBB-'/Stable) USD 1bn notes due in 2042 a final rating of ‘BBB-'.

The bonds are issued under its USD2bn global medium term notes (GMTN) programme.

The assignment of the final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 16 October 2012 and follows a review of final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously reviewed.

The notes are rated at the same level as PLN’s ratings as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the company. As per Fitch’s parent-subsidiary linkage methodology, the company’s ratings are equalised with those of its parent, the Indonesian sovereign, based on the strong ties between the two. What could trigger a rating action?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Positive rating action on Indonesia provided there is no weakening of the legal, operational and strategic ties with government

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Negative rating action on the sovereign

- Weakening of links with government or reduced reliance by government on PLN for policy implementation. Fitch, however, sees this as a remote prospect in the medium term.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.