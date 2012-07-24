BRIEF-Moody's downgrades the Pocono Mountain School District's (PA) underlying General Obligation Unlimited Tax rating to Baa2 from Baa1 and limited tax rating to Baa3 from Baa2; outlook remains negative
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades the Pocono Mountain School District's (PA) underlying General Obligation Unlimited Tax rating to Baa2 from Baa1 and limited tax rating to Baa3 from Baa2; outlook remains negative
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
July 25 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgrades the Pocono Mountain School District’s (PA) underlying General Obligation Unlimited Tax rating to Baa2 from Baa1 and limited tax rating to Baa3 from Baa2; outlook remains negative