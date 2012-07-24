FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades the Pocono Mountain School District's (PA) underlying General Obligation Unlimited Tax rating to Baa2 from Baa1 and limited tax rating to Baa3 from Baa2; outlook remains negative
July 24, 2012 / 10:04 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades the Pocono Mountain School District's (PA) underlying General Obligation Unlimited Tax rating to Baa2 from Baa1 and limited tax rating to Baa3 from Baa2; outlook remains negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgrades the Pocono Mountain School District’s (PA) underlying General Obligation Unlimited Tax rating to Baa2 from Baa1 and limited tax rating to Baa3 from Baa2; outlook remains negative

