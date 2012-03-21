FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Corrects Rtgs On Powercor Australia's, CitiPower's Notes
#Credit Markets
March 21, 2012 / 6:06 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P Corrects Rtgs On Powercor Australia's, CitiPower's Notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) March 21, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had withdrawn the stable outlook on its underlying ratings (SPUR) on floating-rate notes issued by Powercor Australia LLC (A-/Stable/A-2) and sister company CitiPower I Pty Ltd. (guaranteed by CitiPower Trust: rated A-/Stable/--; see ratings list). The ratings were assigned an outlook because of an administrative error on March 17, 2008. The ratings on all issues remain ‘A-'.

RATINGS LIST

All ratings have been corrected to ‘A-’ from ‘A-/Stable’ Issuer Issue amount ISIN

(mils. A$) Powercor Australia LLC 200 (due 2015) AU300PLLC034

300 (due 2021) AU3FN0003539

630 (due 2022) AU3FN0003521 CitiPower I Pty Ltd. 300 (due 2013) AU000CPR0044

575 (due 2017) AU3FN0001723

