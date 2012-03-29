TEXT-S&P rates ProQuest's proposed $190M Credit Fac 'B+' (Recov: 1)

Overview

-- U.S. library content provider ProQuest is proposing to issue a new $150 million first-lien term loan due 2018 and $40 million revolver due 2017, and to use the proceeds to refinance its existing credit facility.

-- We are assigning the proposed facilities our ‘B+’ issue-level rating with a recovery rating of ‘1’. We are also affirming our ‘B-’ rating on the company. The rating outlook is negative.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that ProQuest’s credit metrics will likely weaken over the near term because of delays and additional costs in implementing its technology platform.

Rating Action

On March 29, 2011, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned Ann Arbor, Mich.-based ProQuest LLC’s proposed $150 million term loan B due 2018 and $40 million revolver due 2017 its issue-level rating of ‘B+’ (two notches higher than the ‘B-’ corporate credit rating on the company). We also assigned the proposed debt a recovery rating of ‘1’, indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

At the same time, we affirmed our ‘B-’ corporate credit rating on the company, along with all related issue ratings on the company’s debt. The rating outlook is negative.

Rationale

The transaction adds flexibility to accommodate some revenue volatility and technology risk associated with the platform migrations. Upon closing of the deal, we would likely revise our rating outlook on the company to stable from negative.

The ‘B-’ corporate credit rating reflects our view that operating performance will likely remain weak over the near term, which could result in deteriorating credit measures and liquidity pressure.

Many of ProQuest’s corporate and government clients are facing significant budgetary pressure and have reduced their budget allocations for libraries, resulting in an unfavorable operating outlook for the company. In our view, ProQuest’s business risk profile is “weak” (as per our criteria) because of mature and, in some cases, unfavorable fundamentals of key end markets. We view the company as having a “highly leveraged” financial risk profile because of its history of debt-financed acquisitions and debt-financed distributions to its owners.

ProQuest is a content provider to more than 12,000 academic, government, corporate, and public libraries. The company converts proprietary information from publishers into electronically accessible databases. ProQuest’s end markets are relatively mature, and growth is likely to require acquisitions and product/geographical expansion, which entail significant risk. The company derives the majority of its revenues from academic libraries, followed by corporate and government customers, and public and school libraries. This makes its revenue stream susceptible to pervasive budget pressures, which we believe will continue. Competition within the industry is intense, and pricing increases generally have been limited to an inflationary pace.

On the positive side, demand for the company’s products (especially from academic libraries) has historically been fairly steady. During the 2009 recession, the company did not raise its prices on most products, but its operating performance remained relatively stable.

Many of ProQuest’s corporate and government clients are facing significant budgetary pressure and have reduced their budget allocations for libraries. Additionally, ProQuest’s technology platform migration is consuming more time and resources than planned, contributing to higher costs and EBITDA pressure. We believe cost pressure from the technology platform migration could persist through the first half of 2012. Mature growth prospects, pressure on public funding, and a highly competitive market all remain key factors in performance. As a result, under our base-case scenario, we expect flat to modestly positive organic revenue and EBITDA growth in 2012. If the technology platform migration is successful, EBITDA could modestly exceed our expectations.

In the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011, ProQuest’s revenue increased 6.7% year over year, primarily from acquisitions. Organic revenue was flat, as a decline in spending by corporate and public libraries largely offset growth in spending by academic research libraries. Fourth-quarter EBITDA was flat because of higher technology platform costs and employee expenses. As a result, ProQuest’s EBITDA margin fell to the low-teens percentage area for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, down from the high-teens in the prior-year period. We currently expect very modest improvement in the EBITDA margin in 2012, and we don’t expect it to approach the historical range again until 2013 or 2014.

Pro forma for the refinancing transaction, the ratio of debt to EBITDA for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011 was steep, in the high-7x area. For 2012, we expect the company’s debt leverage to improve to the mid-7x area because of modest EBITDA growth. ProQuest’s EBITDA coverage of interest was thin, in the mid-1x area, for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, down from more than 2.5x in the prior-year period. We expect it will remain in the mid-1x area in 2012.

ProQuest generated modest positive discretionary cash flow over the most recent trailing 12 months. We believe that discretionary cash flow will slightly increase this year, as we expect cost overruns to dissipate or abate.

Liquidity

We believe ProQuest has “adequate” liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 months, based on our conclusion that the refinancing transaction will provide the company with a satisfactory margin of compliance with financial covenants. Our view of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company’s sources of liquidity (including cash and facility availability) over the next 12 to 18 months to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more. Debt maturities over the next 12 months are minimal.

-- We believe that net sources would be positive, even with a 15% to 20% drop in forecasted EBITDA over the next 12 months.

-- The amended credit agreement will provide a 30% cushion of compliance with the total leverage covenant. The first quarter-turn step-down will take place in the first quarter of 2013.

-- The company has good relationships with its banks, in our assessment, and has a satisfactory standing in the credit markets.

Liquidity sources include pro forma cash balances of $48 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, our expectation of moderately positive discretionary cash flow, and full availability under the new $40 revolving credit facility. Working capital has been a small contributor to cash flow, and capital expenditure needs are moderate.

The company’s credit agreement will contain financial covenants that include total leverage and interest coverage requirements. We expect the transaction to close with a 30% cushion of compliance with the leverage covenant, and our rating is predicated on our expectation the company will be able to maintain a greater than 20% cushion over the near term.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor’s recovery report on ProQuest, to be published as soon as possible following the release of this report.

Outlook

The negative rating outlook reflects our expectation that ProQuest’s credit metrics will likely be weak over the near term because of delays and additional costs in implementing its technology platform. We could lower the rating if we become convinced that economic weakness will lead to additional budgetary pressure on customers and negatively affect ProQuest’s revenue stream. We could also lower the rating if revenue and EBITDA declines cause discretionary cash flow to swing negative. We could revise our outlook to stable upon closing of the transaction, assuming satisfactory terms and conditions.