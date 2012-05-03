TEXT-Fitch assigns PRS No. 9 Expected Ratings

(The following was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 9 here

May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 9’s mortgage-backed floating-rate notes, as follows:

AUD72.0m Class A-1 notes: ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

AUD138.0m Class A-2 notes: ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

AUD38.4m Class A-3 notes: ‘AAA(EXP)sf’; Outlook Stable

AUD13.5m Class B notes: ‘NRsf’

AUD12.6m Class C notes: ‘NRsf’

AUD9.6m Class D notes: ‘NRsf’

AUD6.0m Class E notes: ‘NRsf’

AUD2.4m Class F notes: ‘NRsf’

AUD7.5m Class G notes: ‘NRsf’

The notes will be issued by G.T. Australia Nominees Ltd in its capacity as trustee of Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 9.

“PRS No. 9 marks the first non-conforming RMBS issue to hit the Australian market since late 2010,” said James Leung, Associate Director within the agency’s Structured Finance team. “The PRS No. 9 transaction benefits from a strong flow of excess spread as well as structural mechanisms which utilize excess income to pay down the principal balance of the notes.”

At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 1,248 residential mortgages originated by Pepper Homeloans Pty Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Pepper Australia Pty Limited) totaling approximately AUD306m. Fitch’s calculated weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 70.8%, and the weighted average seasoning was 41.2 months. Credit Impaired mortgages comprises 43.5% of the pool while reduced documentation loans make up 55.2% of the portfolio. Of the mortgages in the portfolio 18.6% are interest-only loans and 14.8% are investment loans. The agency has incorporated all the above-mentioned factors into its credit analysis of the transaction.

The expected Long-Term ‘AAAsf’ rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A-1, A-2 and A-3 notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B, C, D, E, F and G notes and excess spread; and the liquidity facility provided by National Australia Bank Limited (NAB, rated ‘AA-'/Stable/‘F1+') and sized at 2.5% of the aggregate invested amount of the notes at closing. The ratings also reflect Pepper Australia Pty Limited’s mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.

Fitch’s stress and rating sensitivity analysis is discussed in the presale report entitled “Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 9”, available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Included as an appendix to the report are a description of the representations, warranties, and enforcement mechanisms.