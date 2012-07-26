FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&PBulletin: PT KIJA Rtg Unaffected By Covenant Revisions zx
July 26, 2012 / 2:02 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&PBulletin: PT KIJA Rtg Unaffected By Covenant Revisions zx

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) July 26, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk. (KIJA) (B+/Stable/--; axBB) and US$175 million senior unsecured notes are not affected by revisions in the bond covenants in the offering documentation. We believe the revisions are more restrictive, compared with the previous terms, and that’s in favor of bondholders. These revisions will not change our assessment of the “aggressive” financial risk profile of KIJA.

The revisions to the bond covenants include: (1) amortization of the bond from the third anniversary at 5% semiannually until the bond is fully paid off; (2) an additional incurrence test to the fixed charge ratio of 3x, consolidated debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 4x; and (3) lower permitted debt levels for the Bekasi Power project and for general use.

Jababeka International B.V. today issued US$175 million in senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 11.75% coupon rate. The notes are guaranteed by KIJA and some of its subsidiaries.

