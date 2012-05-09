TEXT-S&P rates PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk's senior notes 'BB-'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

May 9, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BB-’ rating to the proposed issue of up to US$150 million senior notes guaranteed by PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk. (BB-/Stable/--; axBB+/--) and some of its subsidiaries. Theta Capital Pte. Ltd., a special purpose vehicle that Lippo Karawaci owns, will issue the notes, which are due in 2019. The rating on the proposed notes is the same as the rating on Lippo Karawaci’s existing senior notes due in 2015.

Lippo Karawaci intends to use the proceeds from the proposed notes to finance retail malls, hospitals, property development, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

In our view, the corporate credit rating on Lippo Karawaci is not affected by the proposed issue. While the proposed issue will raise Lippo Karawaci’s debt to a level higher than we had anticipated, we expect the company’s operating performance to remain strong in the next 12 to 18 months. Operating performance was significantly better than we expected in 2011. Strong economic growth in Indonesia has culminated in robust demand for the company’s properties and healthcare services, and increased occupancy at its hotels and shopping malls. Factoring in the proposed notes issuance, we forecast Lippo Karawaci’s ratio of lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA at about 3.8x-4.3x for the next 12 to 18 months, compared with 4.0x as of Dec. 31, 2011, and its debt-to-capitalization ratio at 40%-45%, compared with 34.2%.

The corporate credit rating reflects the company’s aggressive capital expenditure plans and exposure to volatile cash flows from the cyclical property development business. Lippo Karawaci’s dominant position in the domestic property market and its strong financial flexibility in respect of good access to equity and capital markets temper the above weaknesses. The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company’s strong growth from its property development and healthcare businesses, stable profitability, and adequate liquidity will translate into a financial performance that is appropriate for the rating in the next 12 to 18 months.

