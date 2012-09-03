TEXT-S&P Rates PTT Global Chemical's Proposed Notes 'BBB'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘BBB’ issue rating to Thailand-based PTT Global Chemical Public Co. Ltd.’s (PTTGC) proposed senior unsecured fixed-rate notes. PTTGC plans to use the proceeds from the notes for capital spending and general corporate purposes.

Our ‘BBB’ corporate credit rating and ‘axA’ ASEAN regional scale rating on PTTGC reflect the company’s solid competitive position, favorable cost structure, diverse operations, and significant business integration with its parent, PTT Public Co. Ltd. (PTT; BBB+/Stable/--). PTTGC’s exposure to industry risk and price volatility, and the weak outlook for the refining and petrochemicals industry partly offset these strengths. We assess the stand-alone credit profile of PTTGC at ‘bbb-'. Our ‘BBB’ corporate credit rating on PTTGC incorporates a one-notch uplift, as we view the company as a strategically important subsidiary of PTT.

PTTGC’s strong domestic market position and cost advantage in its olefins operations support our assessment of a “satisfactory” business risk profile, as defined in our criteria. PTTGC’s still-low cost position in its olefins operations is a source of competitive advantage over other regional naphtha-based olefin and polyolefin producers, in our view. The effect of a US$40 increase in gas prices following changes to the feedstock pricing formula between PTTGC and parent company PTT will only marginally weaken PTTGC’s cost position, in our opinion.

PTTGC’s exposure to the cyclical and capital-intensive nature of the commodities chemical industry constrains the rating and its upward rating potential over the next two to three years. We expect some product spreads to narrow further over the next 12 months as economic uncertainty weakens demand growth and limits inventory restocking. Substantial new capacity over the next two to three years in paraxelene and monoethylene glycol (MEG), in particular, could exacerbate the effect of sluggish demand, hurting product profitability further. These two products contributed 10%-15% of PTTGC’s revenues in 2011. Nevertheless, good profitability in the company’s olefins and polyolefins operations should partly offset likely weakness in refining and certain aromatics product prices, and stabilize its cash flows over the next two to three years. We project the company’s EBITDA at Thailand baht (THB) 40 billion-THB42 billion in 2012 and 2013. The company’s EBITDA was THB21.9 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2012.

We expect PTTGC’s financial risk profile to remain “intermediate,” as defined in our criteria, over the next two to three years. The company’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio could reach 3.5x over the next 12 to 18 months following its proposed issue. Nevertheless, the company’s free cash flow should remain positive in 2012-2015, despite our base-case assumption of THB55 billion-THB60 billion in capital spending during the period. PTTGC’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio will likely decline below 3.0x by 2014 as the company pays down debt with free operating cash flows. We expect PTTGC to maintain a ratio of debt to debt plus equity at 35%-40% through 2014. This ratio stood at 36% as of June 30, 2012.

Our rating on the proposed senior unsecured notes is the same as the ‘BBB’ corporate credit rating on PTTGC because we expect the ratio of priority liabilities to assets to remain less than 20% for at least the next three years.

