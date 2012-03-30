FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch Publishes PUMA Sub-Fund CRS's Ratings
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 30, 2012 / 6:10 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-Fitch Publishes PUMA Sub-Fund CRS's Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its ratings for PUMA Sub Fund CRS, a securitisation of Australian residential mortgages originated under the PUMA securitisation programme.

The ratings are as follows:

AUD314.6m CRS senior notes ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD16.6m CRS subordinated notes ‘A-sf’; Outlook Stable

The ratings reflect Fitch’s view that available credit enhancement levels are sufficient to support the notes’ current ratings, and that the credit quality and performance of the loans in the current collateral pool remain in line with its expectations.

All loans in the underlying portfolios have lenders’ mortgage insurance (LMI) in place, with policies mainly provided by Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd and QBE Lenders Mortgage Insurance Ltd (Insurer Financial Strength Rating: ‘AA-'/Stable). The notes are amortising on a pro-rata basis.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.