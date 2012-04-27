FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch Assigns PUMA Masterfund S-10 Ratings
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 27, 2012 / 2:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Assigns PUMA Masterfund S-10 Ratings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY, April 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned PUMA Masterfund S-10’s mortgage-backed floating-rate notes ratings as follows:

AUD152.991m Class A notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD29.223m Class AB notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD6.303m Class B1 notes: ‘A+sf’; Outlook Stable

The notes will be issued by Perpetual Limited in its capacity as trustee of the master fund.

At the pool cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 624 residential mortgages originated by a network of mortgage managers and mortgage brokers under the Puma programme totaling approximately AUD188m. Fitch’s calculated weighted average current loan-to-value ratio was 64%, and the weighted average seasoning was 63 months. Investment loans comprise 41.3% of the pool. Reduced documentation loans make up 45.3% of the portfolio, inclusive of no documentation mortgages, which comprise 22.4% of the pool. Of the mortgages in the portfolio 61.7% are interest-only loans and 7.3% are fixed-rate mortgages. The agency has incorporated all the above-mentioned factors into its credit analysis of the transaction.

The Long-Term ‘AAAsf’ rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A and AB notes are based on the quality of the collateral; the 4.6% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate Class B notes and excess spread; and the liquidity reserve account sized at 1.4% of the aggregate invested amount of the notes at closing. The rating also reflects the 100% mortgage insurance policies provided by QBE Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance Limited (‘AA-'/Stable) and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited; the interest rate swap arrangements in place; and Macquarie Securitisation Limited’s mortgage underwriting and servicing capabilities.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.