TEXT-S&P raises Qantas S-T rtg to 'A-2'

Overview

-- On May 15, 2012, we published our methodology to link short-term and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers.

-- The criteria methodology establishes a linkage of short-term and long-term ratings for corporate issuers through the use of our liquidity descriptors.

-- We have assessed Qantas Airways Ltd. as having “strong” liquidity.

-- Based on the new criteria, we have raised the short-term rating on the airline to ‘A-2’. The long-term rating remains unchanged at ‘BBB’ and the outlook is still negative.

Rating Action

On May 18, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its corporate short-term credit rating on Australian airline Qantas Airways Ltd. to ‘A-2’ from ‘A-3’. The long-term corporate and issue ratings on Qantas remain unchanged at ‘BBB’. The outlook remains negative.

Rationale

The upgrade follows the publication of our methodology to link short-term and long-term ratings for corporate and sovereign issuers. The new criteria methodology establishes a linkage of short-term and long-term ratings for corporate issuers through the use of our liquidity descriptors. The methodology also clarifies the link between short-term and long-term ratings for sovereigns. Corporate entities assessed as having “less than adequate” or “weak” liquidity, as our criteria describe the terms, are not rated investment grade. For corporate entities, the evaluation of issuer liquidity determines short-term ratings. For sovereigns, the short-term rating is derived uniquely from the issuer’s long-term rating.

We have assessed Qantas as having “strong” liquidity. Based on our new criteria, this liquidity assessment corresponds with a short-term rating of ‘A-2’.

The ‘BBB’ long-term corporate credit rating on Qantas Airways Ltd. reflects our favorable opinion of the airline’s successful dual-brand strategy, the airline’s leading position in Australia’s domestic market, and strong liquidity. Offsetting these strengths are the company’s underperforming international business; the increasing competition across its route network; and the competitive, cyclical, and capital-intensive nature of the airline industry.

Liquidity

Our view of Qantas’ strong liquidity is based on the following: -- We expect that sources of liquidity in the next 12 months will exceed uses by at least 1.5x. We expect that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline 30%; -- The company has a manageable debt-maturity profile in the next two years, with A$1.3 billion of debt maturing in fiscal 2013. -- We note that none of Qantas’ debt facilities have financial covenants. -- Notwithstanding Qantas’ large capital-expenditure requirements in the next three years, we expect Qantas continue to hold a sizable cash balance of about A$3 billion.

We expect that sources of funds will comprise: -- Cash of more than A$2 billon; -- Lease adjusted FFO of about A$1.8 billion-A$2 billion (based on Standard & Poor’s estimate); and -- A$300 million of undrawn credit facilities. Major uses of funds include debt maturities of about A$1.3 million in fiscal 2013, and capital expenditure of A$1.9 billion in fiscal 2013.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the tough trading conditions facing the airline industry due to a slowing global economy and still-high fuel prices. These challenges could delay the turnaround of Qantas’ underperforming international operations.

The ratings would likely be lowered if: -- Qantas’ currently leading domestic market position weakens, or there is further significant deterioration in its international market position; or -- There were to be any major missteps in executing its new international strategies; or -- The operating environment continues to worsen to an extent that Qantas’ ratio of adjusted FFO to debt falls to less than 20% or remains at less than 25% for longer than expected; or -- Qantas’ unrestricted cash or cash equivalents declined to less than A$2 billion.

On the other hand, successful management of these vulnerabilities and restoration of the airline’s international business to more satisfactory levels while improving its credit metrics, could see the outlook revised to stable.

