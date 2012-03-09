TEXT: Fitch: No Rating Impact from QBE's HSBC Acquisitions

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SYDNEY/HONG KONG, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says QBE Insurance Group Limited’s (QBE) ratings will not be impacted by the proposed acquisition of HSBC Holdings plc’s (HSBC) general insurance businesses in Argentina and Hong Kong.

The agency considers the impact of the expected USD420m transaction on QBE’s credit metrics will be relatively neutral. Specifically, goodwill and other intangibles of around USD230m will increase deductions from the group’s capital base. However, with the deal not expected to be finalised until mid-2012, Fitch expects larger offsetting factors more likely to result in some improvement in the group’s capital ratios. Moreover, this would be consistent with the group’s stated aims at 31 December 2011.

Over the six months to 30 June 2012, QBE will have finalised a AUD600m share placement to fund the redemption of USD500m of lower tier 2 subordinated debt. The company will also have benefited from participation in the dividend reinvestment plan and have six months of stronger group earnings, with the latter predicated on a lower natural peril loss experience and ongoing tighter credit spreads in the fixed income investment portfolio.

The Argentinean business is expected to generate annual gross written premiums (GWP) of approximately USD450m and significantly enhance QBE’s presence in Argentina along with supporting the group’s growth ambitions in Latin America. Fitch notes the Argentine insurance industry faces some challenges from rising inflation, slower growth rates and the forced repatriation of foreign investments. However, the HSBC business does not appear to have suffered from the same poor underwriting results, as characterised by combined ratios in excess of 100% that have afflicted the wider sector.

The smaller Hong Kong business is expected to generate around USD75m in GWPs annually and should provide some scale benefit to QBE as a more complementary business to the group’s existing Hong Kong business.

QBE’s ratings are:

QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE):

Long-Term Issuer Default Rating ‘A’, Outlook Stable

GBP190,692,000 senior unsecured debt ‘A-’

USD210,770,000 senior unsecured debt ‘A-’

GBP300,000,000 perpetual preferred securities ‘BBB’

USD1,000,000,000 subordinated debt ‘BBB’

GBP325,000,000 subordinated debt ‘BBB’

QBE Insurance (Australia) Limited:

Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ‘A+', Outlook Stable

QBE Insurance (International) Ltd.:

IFS ‘A+', Outlook Stable

QBE Insurance Corporation:

IFS ‘A+', Outlook Stable

QBE Insurance (Europe) Limited:

IFS ‘A+', Outlook Stable

QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Limited:

IFS ‘A+', Outlook Stable

QBE Reinsurance (Europe) Limited:

IFS ‘A+', Outlook Stable

QBE Reinsurance Corporation:

IFS ‘A+', Outlook Stable

QBE Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance Limited:

IFS ‘AA-', Outlook Stable