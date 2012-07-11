FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Ratings On Rabobank New Zealand Ltd. Withdrawn
#Credit Markets
July 11, 2012 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Ratings On Rabobank New Zealand Ltd. Withdrawn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) July 11, 2012-Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘AA/Negative/A-1+’ issuer credit ratings (ICR) on New Zealand-based Rabobank New Zealand Ltd. (Rabobank New Zealand) have been withdrawn at the request of the issuer. At the time of withdrawal, the ICR on Rabobank Australia were equalised with that of Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland)) (AA/Negative/A-1+), reflecting an unconditional guarantee provided by Rabobank Nederland covering all obligations of Rabobank New Zealand.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
