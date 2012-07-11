TEXT-S&P: Ratings On Rabobank New Zealand Ltd. Withdrawn

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) July 11, 2012-Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘AA/Negative/A-1+’ issuer credit ratings (ICR) on New Zealand-based Rabobank New Zealand Ltd. (Rabobank New Zealand) have been withdrawn at the request of the issuer. At the time of withdrawal, the ICR on Rabobank Australia were equalised with that of Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland)) (AA/Negative/A-1+), reflecting an unconditional guarantee provided by Rabobank Nederland covering all obligations of Rabobank New Zealand.

