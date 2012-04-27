TEXT-Ramya Steels Rated at 'Fitch B+(ind)'; Outlook Stable

(The following was released by the rating agency) CHENNAI/SINGAPORE, April 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India’s M/s Ramya Steel Syndicate (RS) a National Long-Term rating of ‘Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned RS’s INR90m fund-based limits ‘Fitch B+(ind)'/‘Fitch A4(ind)’ ratings.

The ratings are constrained by RS’s small scale of operations coupled with weak EBITDA margins and modest credit metrics. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), revenue was INR963m (FY10: INR716.2m), EBITDA margins were 1.7% (1.1%), and EBITDA interest coverage was 1.6x (1.4x).

The ratings, however, benefit from over two-decade-long experience of RS’s founders in steel trading and the company’s established relationship with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited. The ratings also benefit from RS’s operational linkages with its sister concern - Kamakshi Steels Private Limited (‘Fitch BB-(ind)'/Stable), which operates a steel manufacturing plant, and the financial support extended by its founders by way of unsecured loans (9MFY12: INR38m, FY11: INR20m).

The ratings also reflect an expected improvement in RS’s liquidity position in the near term after the sanction of INR127.5m of cash credit facility by its bank, which would replace the existing INR90m fund-based facility. At end-FY11, the company had cash balances of INR3m. This would enable RS to stretch its working capital cycle (FY11: 38 days) further to support its growing revenue. Also, lower interest rates to be offered on its new facility are likely to offset any deterioration of interest coverage emanating from a stretched working capital cycle.

Negative rating action may result from a decline of EBITDA margins and/or a stretch in working capital cycle leading to EBITDA interest cover below 1.3x on a sustained basis. Conversely, an improvement in EBITDA margins and/or working capital cycle leading to EBITDA interest cover above 1.6x on a sustained basis may lead to positive rating action.

Ramya Steels is a Vijayawada-based steel trader. In 11MFY12, revenue was INR988m and EBITDA was INR20m as per the unaudited results.