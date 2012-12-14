TEXT-S&P Affirms 'AA-/A-1+' Rtgs On Royal Bank of Canada

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We believe that the Canadian banking sector is encountering incremental pressure from headwinds facing the Canadian economy, which is heightening economic risk in the banking system.

-- We also believe that industry risk for the Canadian banking sector is increasing. We expect that intensifying competition for loans and deposits will lead to pressure on profitability growth, especially in banks’ retail businesses.

-- We are affirming our ‘AA-’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term issuer credit ratings on Royal Bank of Canada as well as the ‘AA-’ issue ratings on the bank’s senior unsecured debt. We are revising the outlook to stable from negative. We have affirmed the stand-alone credit profile on Royal Bank of Canada as the bank’s stronger Standard & Poor’s projected risk-adjusted capital ratio led to a reassessment of the capital and earnings score to “adequate” from “moderate”.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Royal Bank of Canada’s credit fundamentals will remain consistent with its current ratings over the next 24 months.

Rating Action

On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘AA-/A-1+’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and its ‘AA-’ issue ratings on RBC’s senior unsecured debt. At the same time, Standard & Poor’s revised its outlook on RBC to stable from negative.

Rationale

The rating action follows our review of banking sector industry and economic risks in Canada taking into account the headwinds facing the Canadian economy, Canadian consumers’ high debt levels, expectations of decelerating loan demand and continuing pressure on margins particularly in the Canadian retail sector, and areas of continuing weakness in the global economy and financial system.

We believe banks operating in Canada are vulnerable to an expanding set of potential stresses arising from competitive pressure on growth and margins, while asset quality is potentially vulnerable--in light of high consumer indebtedness--to developments that may trigger general economic deterioration in Canada.

Consequently, we lowered our anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is the starting point for our ratings on financial institutions operating primarily in Canada including RBC, to ‘a-’ from ‘a’. This is reflected in our revision of our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Canada to group ‘2’ from ‘1’ and our revised industry risk score, a component of the BICRA, to ‘2’ from ‘1’ (see “Various Rating Actions Taken On Canadian Financial Institutions Due To Rising Industry and Economic Risks,” published Dec. 13, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

We believe that the banks feel incremental pressure from the headwinds facing the Canadian economy. The acceleration of household debt to record levels has increased Canadian households’ vulnerability to sudden shocks in incomes, employment, or a spike in interest rates.

Exposure to the consumer sector accounts for nearly three-fifths of total bank loans, and losses on banks’ uninsured loan portfolios -although recent performance levels have generally been strong- may be driven higher in the event of a substantial shock to household creditworthiness though we expect effective regulatory supervision to remain a positive influence on Canadian bank credit quality.

Although we expect ongoing intensification of competitive dynamics in the Canadian banking sector, in our view, overall Canada still remains positioned favorably vis-a-vis most of its global peers. However, a slowing economy risks exacerbating the already-intense competition between banks for loan and deposit share and puts further pressure on the margin and profitability of the Canadian financial institutions’ retail and commercial lending businesses, the cornerstone of Canadian banking and largest contributor to revenues.

We also believe that Canadian financial institutions’ risk tolerances may increase to compensate for lower profitability by reaching for yield through investments, more aggressive lending in higher yielding loans such as personal loans and credit cards, or potentially a pickup in mergers and acquisitions activity. Furthermore, we expect that continuing industry conditions will test banks’ operational capabilities.

Relative performance in areas such as service standards, cost control, operational effectiveness, underwriting discipline, and ability to integrate acquisitions will likely contribute to changes in market position and financial performance, and will have an impact on the relative credit standing among industry participants.

Standard & Poor’s bases its ratings on RBC on a combination of factors including the anchor SACP, company-specific factors, and our expectation for extraordinary government support. For RBC we start at the anchor of ‘a-', and then adjust for a “strong” (as our criteria define it) business position to reflect the bank’s dominant market shares in Canada and its “adequate” (revised from “moderate”) capital and earnings position focused primarily both on our forecasted RAC (see below), and on the quality of earnings.

We assess RBC’s risk position as “strong” to reflect a more favorable loan loss experience than that of some of its domestic peers and less volatility in the performance of its investment banking business compared with its global peers’. RBC’s funding and liquidity positions are viewed as “average” and “adequate”, respectively, and reflect the bank’s stable domestic retail deposit franchise and its strengthening funding and liquidity positions to meet final Basel III liquidity and funding requirements while recognizing a material wholesale funding component.

The resulting SACP of ‘a+’ is adjusted upward one notch in arriving at the ‘AA-’ issuer credit rating to reflect our expectation for extraordinary government support in a crisis. We revised RBC’s capital and earnings score to “adequate” from “moderate” based on a stronger forecasted Standard & Poor’s RAC ratio. We are now forecasting RBC’s RAC ratio to be in the range of 8.4%-8.8% by fiscal year-end 2014, meeting our adequate range of 7%-10% for capital and earnings.

The projected RAC ratio reflects the recently announced acquisition of Ally Canada, which slightly negatively affected the RAC ratio. The improvement in RBC’s Standard & Poor’s RAC ratio (estimated at 7.4% at fourth-quarter 2012)) over the past couple of years has been due to strong internal capital generation and significant reduction in market risk-weighted assets. We expect RBC to maintain its strong internal capital generation albeit reflecting slowing earnings growth

It is our view that RBC is a systemically important bank and that it would likely benefit from extraordinary government support in times of stress. Consequently, the SACP on RBC benefits from a one notch uplift for government support relative to its stand-alone credit profile of ‘a+'.

Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectations that RBC will continue to manage its balance sheet prudently, maintain peer-leading asset quality, and generate consistent though slower earnings growth through its premier business franchises in Canada and diversified revenue sources to support its RAC ratio, and for the funding and liquidity profile to strengthen further due to more stringent regulatory liquidity measures.

We could revise the outlook to negative or lower the ratings should losses from trading operations exceed historical levels or net charge-offs consistently become substantially higher than the domestic peer average. We could also lower the ratings if the RAC ratio were to fall consistently below 7%. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to positive or raise the ratings if RBC’s projected RAC ratio is consistently above 10% provided that at a minimum, all else remains equal. We do not envision an outlook revision to positive or an upgrade in the near future.