June 29 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns the rating of Aa2/VMIG 1 to the RBC Municipal Products Inc. (Muni. Deriv.) STICS Certificates, Series O-39

The long-term rating is based upon the underlying bonds, North Carolina Medical Care Commission Health Care Facilities Revenue Bonds (Duke University Health System) Series 2012A 5.00% Bonds due June 1, 2042, deposited into the trust.