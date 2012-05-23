FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch Assigns REDS Warehouse Trust No.1 Ratings
May 23, 2012 / 4:00 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch Assigns REDS Warehouse Trust No.1 Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of Queensland Limited’s (BOQ) REDS Warehouse Trust No.1’s mortgage-backed floating-rate notes ratings as follows:

AUD886.8m Class A notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD59.9m Class B notes: ‘AA-sf’; Outlook Stable

The notes are issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of REDS Warehouse Trust No.1.

The current collateral pool consists of 3,882 loans with a total portfolio balance of AUD946.6m. It has a current weighted average loan-to-valuation ratio of 53.2% and a weighted average seasoning of 25.9 months, of which 41.6% are seasoned for more than two years. Reduced documentation loans comprise 2% of the transaction. The trust’s current facility limit is AUD 946,611,511.46.

