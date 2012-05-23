TEXT-Fitch Assigns REDS Warehouse Trust No.1 Ratings

(The following was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of Queensland Limited’s (BOQ) REDS Warehouse Trust No.1’s mortgage-backed floating-rate notes ratings as follows:

AUD886.8m Class A notes: ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

AUD59.9m Class B notes: ‘AA-sf’; Outlook Stable

The notes are issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited in its capacity as trustee of REDS Warehouse Trust No.1.

The current collateral pool consists of 3,882 loans with a total portfolio balance of AUD946.6m. It has a current weighted average loan-to-valuation ratio of 53.2% and a weighted average seasoning of 25.9 months, of which 41.6% are seasoned for more than two years. Reduced documentation loans comprise 2% of the transaction. The trust’s current facility limit is AUD 946,611,511.46.