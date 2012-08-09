BRIEF-Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A3 rating on Red Wing Independent School District 256's (MN) $21.4 million of outstanding long-term general obligation debt secured by the district's unlimited tax pledge
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed the A3 rating on Red Wing Independent School District 256’s (MN) $21.4 million of outstanding long-term general obligation debt secured by the district’s unlimited tax pledge