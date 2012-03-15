FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT: S&P Says Asia-Pac REITs Have Strengthened Credit Quality
March 15, 2012 / 4:40 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT: S&P Says Asia-Pac REITs Have Strengthened Credit Quality

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) March 15, 2012--Asia-Pacific REITs continue to diversify their funding sources, repair their balance sheets, and adopt more conservative financial profiles, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said in an article published today. The article, titled “Issuer Ranking: Asia-Pacific REITs And Real Estate Operating Companies, Strongest To Weakest”, highlights that these steps have further bolstered the credit quality of Asia-Pacific rated real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies (collectively REITs).

However, funding risks still pose a threat to the REITs due to the mounting stress on the banking sector. Asia-Pacific banks are facing stricter regulatory requirements and higher costs of funding. As a consequence, bank loans may come with higher interest rates, and hence, more expensive financing for REITs, who rely mainly on bank debt for short-to-medium-term financing. Offsetting the pressure from the banking sector is the return of bond markets as a favored funding option for REITs, seen in the recent solid issuance by some major issuers.

