TEXT-S&P Downgrades Renhe Commercial Holdings To 'B-'; Outlook Neg

Overview

-- Renhe’s liquidity has deteriorated to “weak” from “less than adequate”, as defined in our criteria.

-- We believe the company’s property sales will likely remain depressed and its receivables collection could be materially lower than our expectation over the next six to 12 months.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Renhe and the issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes to ‘B-’ from ‘B’. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Renhe’s liquidity will deteriorate further in the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On July 4, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on China-based underground shopping mall developer and operator Renhe Commercial Holdings Co. Ltd. to ‘B-’ from ‘B’. The outlook is negative. At the same time, we lowered the issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes to ‘B-’ from ‘B’. We also lowered our long-term Greater China credit scale ratings on Renhe and on its senior unsecured notes to ‘cnB-’ from ‘cnBB-'. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on March 29, 2012.

Rationale

We lowered the ratings to reflect our view that Renhe’s liquidity has deteriorated to “weak” from “less than adequate”, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s liquidity sources to cover about 0.8x of its liquidity uses in 2012, compared with our assessment of 1.0x coverage three months ago. We believe Renhe’s property sales will likely remain depressed and its receivables collection could be materially lower than our expectation over the next six to 12 months.

Renhe’s cash balance could deplete quickly if its sales and receivables collection remain weak. This is because the company has large construction payables, and sizable debt interest and principal repayment and operating expenses. Renhe’s property sales have been weak and the collection of outstanding receivables since early this year has been lower than we expected. In our base case, we estimate Renhe’s annual contract sales to be less than Chinese renminbi (RMB) 1.0 billion (versus the company’s budget of RMB3.0 billion) and trading receivables collection to be RMB250 million (versus its outstanding RMB2.4 billion balance at the end of last year).

Despite a collection of RMB870 million receivables in the quarter ended March 31, 2012, related to Renhe’s Chengdu project sale, the company still has about RMB1.5 billion outstanding receivables overdue since late last year. These relate to Renhe’s project block sales to undisclosed investors in 2010.

We believe that Renhe’s business model is vulnerable to the company’s limited access to bank financing. The company doesn’t hold land use rights on the underground commercial properties it develops. These rights are typically required for collateral by banks, which refrain from lending against properties without collateral. Renhe’s property purchasers also face difficulties in borrowing from banks due to tight credit conditions and a lack of property titles.

The rating on Renhe reflects the high regulatory risk associated with the company’s business model. The regulations governing projects that Renhe developed from underground civil air defense facilities are ambiguous in many areas. Any change in these regulations could raise questions about the sustainability of the company’s business model. The prime location of Renhe’s projects and the company’s low land cost due to its unusual business model temper the above weaknesses.

Liquidity

Renhe’s has “weak” liquidity, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s liquidity sources to cover its uses by about 0.8x in 2012. Our assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- The company’s primary liquidity sources include: (1) cash on hand of RMB2,154 million as of Dec. 31, 2011; (2) new on-shore bank borrowing of RMB200 million in the first quarter of 2012; (3) collection of Chengdu project sale receivables of RMB870 million in the first quarter of 2012; (4) collection of trade receivables of RMB250 million; (5) rental income of RMB550 million; and (6) cash receipts of about RMB200 million from new property sales.

-- Primary liquidity uses include construction cost of RMB2,500 million, operating expense of about RMB700 million, short-term loan of RMB555 million due this year, interest expenses of about RMB825 million, and taxes. Renhe has large construction payables of RMB1.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- We believe Renhe has limited flexibility to materially scale back construction spending on presold but incomplete projects.

-- Renhe has no near-term refinancing needs for its US$900 million in offshore senior unsecured notes because they mature in 2015 and 2016.

-- Renhe has no offshore bank loans and therefore has no bank loan financial covenants.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Renhe’s liquidity will likely deteriorate in the next 12 months. This is due to the company’s weak property sales and receivables collection, which show limited signs of a turnaround despite some easing in credit conditions.

We may lower the rating if Renhe’s liquidity deteriorates faster than we expect. This could be due to weaker property sales and receivables collection than we estimate or higher capital expenditure than we anticipate over the next six to 12 months. A drop in the cash balance to less than RMB1.0 billion could indicate such deterioration.

We may revise the outlook to stable if Renhe’s liquidity improves due to: (1) better property sales and receivables collection than we expect; and (2) asset sales and funding from external parties, including capital injections. Property sales of over RMB2.0 billion in 2012 and liquidity sources covering liquidity uses by about 1.0x for the next 12 months could indicate such an improvement.

Related Criteria And Research

Ratings List

Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Renhe Commercial Holdings Co. Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Watch Neg/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnB-/-- cnBB-/Watch Neg/--

Renhe Commercial Holdings Co. Ltd.

Senior Unsecured B- B/Watch

Neg Greater China Regional Scale cnB- cnBB-/Watch Neg