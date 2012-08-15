FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook and Aa2 underlying rating to Lexington and Richland Counties School District No. 5's (SC) $115.7 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2012B
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2012 / 11:46 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook and Aa2 underlying rating to Lexington and Richland Counties School District No. 5's (SC) $115.7 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2012B

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns Aa1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook and Aa2 underlying rating to Lexington and Richland Counties School District No. 5’s (SC) $115.7 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2012B

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.