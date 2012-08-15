BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook and Aa2 underlying rating to Lexington and Richland Counties School District No. 5's (SC) $115.7 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2012B
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Moody’s assigns Aa1 enhanced rating with a stable outlook and Aa2 underlying rating to Lexington and Richland Counties School District No. 5’s (SC) $115.7 million General Obligation Bonds, Series 2012B