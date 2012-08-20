TEXT-S&P Report: Rising Stars Count Reaches 18

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 21, 2012--The number of rising stars increased to 18 from 17 since the last reporting period, said an article published today by Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research, titled “Rising Stars In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Rising Stars Count Increases To 18.” We define rising stars as issuers that Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has upgraded to investment grade from speculative grade. The 18 rising stars account for US$45.4 (EUR36.9) billion.

“Since the last report, the number of issuers with the greatest potential for upgrades to investment grade remained constant at 21 issuers,” said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor’s Global Fixed Income Research. In comparison, the count was 28 at this point last year.

The number of potential rising stars remained constant at 21, with one removal and one addition. The potential rising stars account for US$97.7 (EUR79.5) billion in rated debt, which is significantly less than the US$132.6 (EUR107.2) billion in rated debt of the 42 potential fallen angels (entities most at risk of downgrade to speculative grade) as of Aug. 8, 2012. Of the 21 potential rising stars, 14 (67%) are based in the U.S. and three (14%) are based in Europe. The Republic of Indonesia remains the largest potential rising star, with US$55.8 (EUR45.4) billion in rated debt. The potential rising stars are spread out fairly evenly, with the transportation and utility sectors containing the most issuers (three). Eight are members of Standard & Poor’s equity indices.