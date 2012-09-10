FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's corrects the rating on Riverside County Public Fin. Auth., CA Lease Rev Bds (State of California Court of Appeal 4th Appellate Dist. Division Two Project); incorrectly downgraded and placed on review
September 10, 2012 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s is correcting the rating on the Riverside County Public Financing Authority, CA Lease Revenue Bonds (State of California Court of Appeal 4th Appellate District Division Two Project) to A2 from Ba1.

