BRIEF-Moody's corrects the rating on Riverside County Public Fin. Auth., CA Lease Rev Bds (State of California Court of Appeal 4th Appellate Dist. Division Two Project); incorrectly downgraded and placed on review
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
Sept 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s is correcting the rating on the Riverside County Public Financing Authority, CA Lease Revenue Bonds (State of California Court of Appeal 4th Appellate District Division Two Project) to A2 from Ba1.