FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Assigns Ratings To Progress 2012-1 Trust Prime RMBS
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2012 / 2:18 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P Assigns Ratings To Progress 2012-1 Trust Prime RMBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency) MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) May 29, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to the four classes of prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Trustee Company Ltd. as trustee of Progress 2012-1 Trust (see list). Progress 2012-1 Trust is a securitization of prime residential mortgages originated by AMP Bank Ltd.

The ratings reflect:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio, including the fact that this is a closed portfolio, which means no further loans will be assigned to the trust after the closing date.

-- Our view that the credit support is sufficient to withstand the stresses we apply. This credit support comprises note subordination and overcollateralization for each class of rated note.

-- The benefit of a fixed-to-floating interest-rate swap provided by AMP Bank Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) to hedge the mismatch between receipts from any fixed-rate mortgage loans and the variable-rate RMBS.

-- Our expectation that the various mechanisms to support liquidity within the transaction, including a liquidity reserve equal to 1.0% of the invested amount of the notes, and principal draws, are sufficient under our stress assumptions to ensure timely payment of interest.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.