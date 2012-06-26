FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's takes rating action on twelve interest rate swaps in 10 US RMBS transactions
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moody's takes rating action on twelve interest rate swaps in 10 US RMBS transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Moody’s takes rating action on twelve interest rate swaps in 10 US RMBS transactions

Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the ratings of two interest rate swaps, upgraded the ratings of six interest rate swaps, and confirmed the ratings of four interest rate swaps in 10 US RMBS transactions.

Each of the affected swaps is between a US RMBS trust and either Deutsche Bank AG (Deutsche, downgraded to A2, Prime-1 from Aa3, Prime-1) or Barclays Bank, PLC (Barclays, downgraded to A2, Prime -1 from Aa3, Prime-1), as counterparty.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
