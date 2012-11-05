FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Says Royal Caribbean Cruises Notes Rtg Unchgd After Add-On
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Says Royal Caribbean Cruises Notes Rtg Unchgd After Add-On

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor‘s) Nov. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. remain unchanged following the $150 million increase to the company’s senior notes due 2022. The issue level rating on the company’s now $650 million notes remains ‘BB’. The recovery rating remains ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful recovery (50%-70%) in the event of a default.

For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Royal Caribbean, published Nov. 5, 2012, on RatingsDirect.

RATINGS LIST

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Corporate credit rating BB/Stable/--

Senior unsecured BB

Recovery rating 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.