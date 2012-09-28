FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch Rates PT Sarana Multigriya Finansial's MTNs 'F1+(idn)'
September 28, 2012 / 4:31 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch Rates PT Sarana Multigriya Finansial's MTNs 'F1+(idn)'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Sarana Multigriya Finansial’s (Persero) (SMF; ‘AA(idn)'/Stable) issue of senior unsecured medium-term notes (MTNs) IV 2012 of up to a maximum IDR800bn, a National Short-Term ‘F1+(idn)’ rating. The MTNs have a short-term maturity of 180 days.

The proceeds from the proposed issue will be used to support the company’s business growth.

The rating of the MTNs are aligned with SMF’s National Short-Term ‘F1+(idn)’ rating.

The ratings of SMF reflect Fitch’s view of strong support from central government (‘BBB-'/Stable), in case of need, given its 100% state ownership and its policy role in developing a secondary mortgage market in Indonesia.

Downward rating pressure may arise from a downgrade in the sovereign’s ratings or dilution in the government’s propensity to provide financial support to SMF. However, Fitch views these as remote prospects in the near- to medium-term. The ratings may benefit from increased importance of SMF’s policy role and evidence of more tangible forms of state support.

SMF was established by the government of Indonesia in 2005 and is regulated and supervised by the Ministry of Finance.

The ratings of SMF are as follows:

-National Long-Term rating: ‘AA(idn)'; Outlook Stable

-National Short-Term rating: ‘F1+(idn)’

-Senior unsecured bond Sarana Multigriya Finansial III Tahun 2010 Seri B: ‘AA (idn)’

-Senior unsecured bond Sarana Multigriya Finansial IV Tahun 2011 Seri B: ‘AA(idn)’

-IDR2trn senior debt programme I/2011: ‘AA(idn)’

-IDR750bn senior unsecured bond tranche I/2011: ‘AA(idn)’

-IDR1,250bn senior unsecured bond tranche II/2012: ‘AA(idn)’

-IDR305bn MTNs III/2011: ‘F1+(idn

