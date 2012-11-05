TEXT-S&P Upgrds City of Sault Ste. Marie To 'A+' On Good Liquidity

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We are raising our long-term issuer credit rating on the City of Sault Ste. Marie to ‘A+’ from ‘A’.

-- We are also assigning our ‘A+’ senior unsecured debt rating to the city.

-- The upgrade reflects our view of Sault Ste. Marie’s strong liquidity position and modest capital needs, which we believe will keep its debt burden very low relative to that of similarly rated international and domestic peers.

-- The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor’s expectations that within the two-year outlook horizon, Sault Ste. Marie’s tax-supported debt will not materially surpass 15% of its operating revenue, its liquidity position will remain strong, and budgetary performance will not erode such that operating balances fall below 5% of operating revenues or after-capital deficits exceed 10% of total revenues.

Rating Action

On Nov. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on the City of Sault Ste. Marie, in the Province of Ontario (AA-/Negative/A-1+), to ‘A+’ from ‘A’. The outlook is stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor’s assigned its ‘A+’ senior unsecured debt rating to the city.

Rationale

The rating on Sault Ste. Marie reflects Standard & Poor’s view of the city’s very low debt burden, which is lower than many of its similarly rated international and domestic peers, and its strong liquidity position. We believe that the weakening of budgetary performance in the past three years and Sault Ste. Marie’s slow population growth and low levels of household income, which constrain its economic prospects, mitigate these strengths somewhat.

In our view, the city’s credit profile continues to be supported by its very low debt burden. Total tax-supported debt at the end of 2011 was C$19.7 million, equal to 11.0% of operating revenue (all figures Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted). This is down from 17.7% in 2005 and we do not believe that it will materially exceed 15% during the next two years as Sault Ste. Marie’s capital plan requires only modest debt-financing.

The city has maintained what we view as a strong liquidity position, similar to most Canadian municipalities, and has been a net creditor since 2006. Free cash and liquid assets of about C$43 million at year-end 2011 were sufficient to cover more than 11x the estimated debt service for 2012. We believe that Sault Ste. Marie will maintain its solid liquidity and net creditor positions during our two-year outlook horizon.

The city’s budgetary performance has weakened in the past three years as declining provincial grants have pressured operating budgets and resulted in operating surpluses declining to about 10% of operating revenues in 2009-2011 from more than 15% in previous years. This has also pushed after-capital balances into slight deficits in two of the past three years. We expect that this trend will continue during the next several years but that operating balances will remain above 5% of operating revenues and after-capital deficits could reach 5% of total revenues.

In our opinion, Sault Ste. Marie’s slow population growth and low household income levels constrain its economic growth prospects. The city’s economy has been slowly diversifying away from mature steel and resource sectors but its unemployment rate remains above the provincial rate and was 8.9% in 2011, down from 10% in 2010.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor’s expectations that within the two-year outlook horizon, Sault Ste. Marie’s tax-supported debt will not materially surpass 15% of its operating revenue, its liquidity position will remain strong, and budgetary performance will not erode such that operating balances fall below 5% of operating revenues or after-capital deficits exceed 10% of total revenues. We could revise the outlook to positive or raise the rating if there were a material improvement in budgetary performance, in particular a return to steady after-capital surpluses, and the economy showed measurable signs of robust growth. We could revise the outlook to negative or lower the rating if Sault Ste. Marie were to issue considerably more debt than expected, liquidity were to erode meaningfully, or there was a significant decline in budgetary performance.

Ratings List

Sault Ste. Marie (City of)

New Rating

Senior unsecured debt A+

Rating Raised

To From

Issuer credit rating A+/Stable/-- A/Positive/--