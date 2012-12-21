FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Releases Servicer Evaluation Report On SBI Mortgage
December 21, 2012 / 2:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Releases Servicer Evaluation Report On SBI Mortgage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) Dec. 21, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has released a Japanese-language servicer evaluation report on SBI Mortgage Co. Ltd. as a residential loan primary servicer.

On Dec. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor’s affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE servicer evaluation ranking on SBI Mortgage as a residential loan primary servicer. The outlook on the ranking is stable.

In the report, we provide our rationale for the company’s ranking on SBI Mortgage in the above category, as well as an in-depth analysis of the company’s servicing business and organization.

Standard & Poor’s bases its servicer evaluations on an objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer’s operational capabilities for servicing various types of receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK.

