FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P Rates SCB's Issue Of Sr Unsecd Notes Under MTN 'BBB+'
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 12, 2012 / 2:45 AM / in 6 years

S&P Rates SCB's Issue Of Sr Unsecd Notes Under MTN 'BBB+'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

MUMBAI (Standard & Poor‘s) March 12, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its ‘BBB+’ long-term issue rating to the proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by Siam Commercial Bank Public Co. Ltd. (SCB; BBB+/Stable/A-2; axA+/axA-1).

The notes will be issued under the bank’s US$2.5 billion global medium-term notes program. In line with our criteria, the rating on these notes will be the same as the long-term counterparty credit rating on SCB.

The notes issued under the program will have the following features:

-- They will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of SCB.

-- They will at all times rank pari passu with all other unsecured obligations of SCB (save for certain obligations required to be preferred by law).

-- They will rank ahead of all subordinated obligations of SCB.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.