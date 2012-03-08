TEXT:S&P Assigns 'BBB-' Prelim Rtg To Schahin II Finance Company (SPV) Limited's Nts

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Schahin II Finance Company (SPV) Limited has issued $730 million in senior secured notes due September 2023 for the repayment of a bridge loan and to fund the operations of an ultra-deepwater drillship that will operate off the coast of Brazil.

-- We are assigning our ‘BBB-’ preliminary rating to the debt. The outlook is stable.

-- The strong contractual structure of the project, including 10-year charter and services agreements with Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (BBB/Stable), along with limited construction risk, provides the primary credit support for the rating and stable outlook. Rating ActionStandard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘BBB-’ preliminary rating to Schahin II Finance Company (SPV) Limited’s $730 million senior secured notes due in September 2023 with an assumed fixed coupon of 6.75%. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The project is issuing the notes under a 144A offering to fund the costs associated with the repayment of a construction bridge loan and the initial operations of a deepwater drillship that will operate off the coast of Brazil.

The following strengths support our view of the ‘BBB-’ rating:

-- The charter and services agreement with Petrobras is designed to provide a stable source of revenue through the debt tenor.

-- The Schahin Group. is an experienced operator with 40 years of drilling experience in Brazil.

-- The drillship has been designed with best-in-class technology.

-- The project has various cash reserves in place to support liquidity, including a major maintenance reserve, an operations reserve account, a retention reserve account to support a bullet payment in September 2023 at the latest, and a trigger-event reserve account that would be enacted if the project does not meet a predetermined distribution test.

-- At the expiration of the 10-year charter and services agreement, the project’s day-rates are projected to be high enough to support a refinancing, with a break-even day rate of approximately 70% of the current market day-rate based on Standard & Poor’s base-case operating expense profile.

-- Insurance policies that are designed to keep the project whole in most circumstances that would take the project offline for an extended period.

The following weaknesses somewhat offset the above credit strengths:

-- The project is exposed to refinancing risk. We project that approximately 30% of the initial debt amount will be outstanding at debt maturity.

-- The project lenders are exposed to operational risk. All expenses associated with drilling operations and maintenance are passed to the project, and revenues available for debt service will be affected by the drillship’s availability.

-- Foreign exchange risk exists as the services agreement is compensated in Brazilian Reais while not all expenditures are Reais based.

-- Merchant risk remains, as the current charter and services agreements expire simultaneously with the debt maturity. Since a bullet payment will need to be made, the project would be exposed to future market day-rates at the time of debt maturity.

-- The payment profile of the operating agreement is not standard for the industry and would not be easily replaceable if Schahin Petroleo e Gas S.A. were no longer operator.

The primary drivers of cash-flow volatility include vessel uptime, also known as the utilization, and changes in operating expenses. The project’s cash flow is also exposed to changes in exchange rates, higher financing fees, movements in macroeconomic indices, and differences in the actual operating composition (blend of operating rate percentage, wait rate percentage, and moving rate percentage).

Schahin Petroleo e Gas S.A. will be responsible for the entire operations and maintenance of the drillship. The projected $110,000 per day cost to operate the drillship is considered slightly low for the industry, and the services agreement only compensates Schahin Petroleo e Gas S.A. for half of these costs. According to the agreement, Schahin Petroleo e Gas S.A. will be compensated for the remaining expenses from cash flow after debt payments are serviced. The payment profile of the operating agreement are not standard for the industry and would not be easily replaceable if Schahin Petroleo e Gas S.A. were no longer operator. As such, we have analyzed cases in which the operator would need to be replaced and all operating costs of operating the drillship would be payable prior to debt service. In each sensitivity case, we have assessed break-even daily operating rates to gauge how much a replacement operator could charge the project, while maintaining the project’s ability to cover debt service. In most cases, the project is able to pay at a higher expense level than pro forma and current industry rates and still have the ability to service its debt obligations.

The projected gross balloon payment of $219 million in 2022 exposes the project to refinancing risk. We include breakeven day-rates post-debt tenor in our sensitivity analysis. The resultant breakeven day-rates are well below current day-rates for operating drill ships (approximately $519,000 per day). However, given the higher number of ultra-deepwater drill ships that are on order and expected to be constructed during the next 10 years, a potential oversupply of drill ships could lead to depressed pricing. Even so, our analysis suggests this drillship’s financing could withstand an approximately 30% drop in the day-rate (based on Standard & Poor’s base case) and still be economically viable. Therefore, while merchant risk remains, our opinion is that it is highly probable that the project will receive a day-rate that is sufficient enough to allow the debt payments to be serviced and mitigates some of the refinancing risk.

Liquidity

Liquidity includes a six-month debt service reserve initially funded at $36 million, a major maintenance reserve to support planned dry-dock expenses and lost revenues in the expected dry-dock year, an operations reserve account of approximately $10 million, and an initial reserve account to cover fees associated with the acceptance delay of the drillship, operation, and transportation costs prior to acceptance of the vessel. No later than 3 years prior to the expected debt maturity date and four years prior to the legal maturity date, the project will also trap cash, up to a maximum of $42.5 million, which is designed to help fund half of the balloon payment. Most reserves are able to be funded with a qualified letter of credit (LOC) facility. Any repayment of a draw on a qualified LOC will be subordinate to the rated notes and are expected to be issued by Schahin Oil & Gas, not the project.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that the project’s strong contractual foundation will provide stable cash flow that will pay debt service at adequate levels for the rating. Minimal technology risk, an experienced operator, and an investment-grade offtaker support this view. If operational difficulties arise such that operating expenses increase significantly or vessel availability suffers and cash flows are below projections, we could lower the rating. We would likely raise the rating if the project performs above projections for a sustained period of time such that debt service coverage levels were maintained significantly above base case projections. However, the rating on the project will likely always be capped at Petrobras’ rating.

