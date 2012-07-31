BRIEF-Moody's downgrades to Aa3 from Aa2, the rating on the School District of Wisconsin Rapids' (WI) outstanding general obligation unlimited tax debt in conjunction with the sale of $6.4 million Taxable General Obligation Refund
Reuters Staff
August 1 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgrades to Aa3 from Aa2, the rating on the School District of Wisconsin Rapids’ (WI) outstanding general obligation unlimited tax debt in conjunction with the sale of $6.4 million Taxable General Obligation Refund