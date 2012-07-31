FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades to Aa3 from Aa2, the rating on the School District of Wisconsin Rapids' (WI) outstanding general obligation unlimited tax debt in conjunction with the sale of $6.4 million Taxable General Obligation Refund
July 31, 2012 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades to Aa3 from Aa2, the rating on the School District of Wisconsin Rapids' (WI) outstanding general obligation unlimited tax debt in conjunction with the sale of $6.4 million Taxable General Obligation Refund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 1 (Reuters) - Moody’s downgrades to Aa3 from Aa2, the rating on the School District of Wisconsin Rapids’ (WI) outstanding general obligation unlimited tax debt in conjunction with the sale of $6.4 million Taxable General Obligation Refund

