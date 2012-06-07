TEXT-S&P Revises Shanghai Zendai Outlook To Stable; 'B-' Rtg Afrmd

(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Shanghai Zendai faces reduced refinancing risk following the full redemption of its senior unsecured notes. -- We are revising the rating outlook to stable from negative and affirming the ‘B-’ rating on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment that Shanghai Zendai’s liquidity sources should cover its liquidity uses by at least 1.0x over the next 12 months.

Rating Action

On June 7, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised the rating outlook on Shanghai Zendai Property Ltd. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘B-’ long-term corporate credit rating on the company. As a result of the outlook revision, we raised the long-term Greater China credit scale rating on Shanghai Zendai to ‘cnB’ from ‘cnB-'. We also withdrew the ‘CCC+’ issue rating on the company’s senior unsecured notes after the company fully redeemed them on June 6, 2012.

Rationale

We revised the rating outlook to stable to reflect our view that Shanghai Zendai no longer faces immediate and significant refinancing risk on its US$139 million senior unsecured notes following their full redemption. Shanghai Zendai repaid the notes on maturity using some of the Chinese renminbi (RMB) 2.9 billion proceeds from the sale of its interest in a property project on the Shanghai Bund. It also used RMB958 million from the proceeds to repay a trust loan in April 2012. Following the debt repayment, Shanghai Zendai’s total borrowings will have decreased materially from Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 4 billion at the end of 2011.

We estimate that Shanghai Zendai’s liquidity sources have widened to cover liquidity uses by about 1.1x over the next 12 months, compared with less than 1.0x six months ago. The improvement is due to the Bund project sale and new funding from banks. Nevertheless, the company’s liquidity could deteriorate this year if its property sales are materially below our base-case assumption of HK$2.5 billion and it doesn’t cut construction costs. In the first five months of 2012, Shanghai Zendai’s contract sales remained low at about HK$550 million.

We affirmed the rating to reflect Shanghai Zendai’s small scale, high project concentration, and weak property sales and execution. The rating also reflects the company’s increasing exposure to the commercial leasing property segment, which is capital-intensive and involves long payback periods. The company’s small recurring property leasing income, established record in Shanghai, and low-cost land bank in reasonably good locations temper these weaknesses. We continue to view Shanghai Zendai’s business risk profile as “vulnerable” and its financial risk profile as “highly leveraged” for the next 12 months, at least.

We expect the company to continue to generate negative free cash flow in 2012 due to weak sales and continued construction spending. The government’s purchase restrictions have materially affected Shanghai Zendai’s limited and concentrated projects in Shanghai.

The rating and outlook on Shanghai Zendai are not affected by the announcement that Fosun International Ltd. (BB+/Negative/--; cnBBB/--) has filed a civil suit against parties that include Shanghai Zendai and SOHO China Ltd. (not rated), the buyer of the Bund project. The lawsuit is over the sale of the project. It is unclear to us if Fosun has legal grounds to contest the sale. Also, the lawsuit could be lengthy and the timing of a resolution uncertain. In addition, Shanghai Zendai has received most of the sale proceeds, which it used to repay the senior notes and trust loan.

Liquidity

In our view, Shanghai Zendai’s liquidity is “less than adequate”, as defined in our criteria. Our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- The company’s liquidity sources could cover its liquidity uses by 1.1x over the next 12 months.

-- Primary liquidity sources include HK$888 million in unrestricted cash as of Dec. 31, 2011, proceeds of about RMB 2.9 billion from the sale of its interest in the Shanghai Bund project, and our estimation of HK$2.5 billion in cash from property sales. The company has used part of these proceeds to repay its senior notes and trust loan.

-- Primary liquidity uses include short-term loans of about HK$800 million-HK$900 million due in 2012 and construction costs of about HK$2.3 billion.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assessment that Shanghai Zendai’s liquidity sources can cover its liquidity uses by at least 1.0x over the next 12 months.

We could lower the rating if the company’s property sales and cash holdings are materially weaker than we expected. EBITDA interest coverage of less than 1x would indicate such weakness. We could also downgrade the company if we believe that its liquidity is not sufficient to meet short-term obligations.

We could raise the rating if the company improves its property sales and cash flow, and stabilizes its leverage.