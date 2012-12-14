TEXT-Fitch Keeps Sharp on Rating Watch Negative

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining Japan-based Sharp Corporation’s (Sharp) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of ‘B-’ on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The RWN reflects growing risks to Sharp’s liquidity position in the short-term, due to its upcoming debt maturity and limited access to the capital market, as the technology company struggles to turn its business around.

Sharp’s cash balance was JPY221bn as of end-September 2012, significantly short of the JPY898bn debt maturing within the next one year. In addition, Sharp is likely to see the previously agreed capital injection of JPY67bn from Hon-Hai Group reduced following the fall in its share price to around 60% below the JPY550/share agreed with Hon Hai Group. The company is undertaking asset sales to raise cash.

Although Sharp succeeded in raising JPY360bn secured loans from its major banks in September 2012, continuing support from these creditors may not be forthcoming when the loans fall due in June 2013. Fitch does not foresee any meaningful operational turnaround in the company’s core business over the short- to medium-term due to deterioration in its market position as well as in price competitiveness as a result of a high Japanese yen. Its LCD TV shipments fell 43% yoy during H1FY13 (year ending March 2013).

In addition, Sharp’s advanced technology for small- and medium-sized panels has failed to make any meaningful profit contribution so far. Sharp posted another record loss during H1FY13 as revenue fell 16% yoy to JPY1,104bn with a negative 15.3% EBIT margin (H1FY12: 2.6%) due to ongoing operational difficulties at its core LCD TV/panel business.

In addition, its weak performance was exacerbated by the continuing price decline of solar cells due to intense competition and weak demand. Cash flow from operations (CFO) also worsened further to negative JPY104bn. (H1FY12: negative JPY28bn). A ‘RR4’ Recovery Rating on its local-currency senior unsecured debt rating indicates average recovery (31%-50%) in the event of a default.

What could trigger a rating action?

The Rating Watch will be resolved within the next three to six months, depending on further developments on the liquidity position.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include - failure to obtain further sources of liquidity to meet short-term obligations

Positive: The ratings are currently on RWN. As a result, Fitch’s sensitivities do not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to a positive rating action.

List of rating actions:

Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs ‘B-’ remain on RWN

Local-currency senior unsecured rating ‘B-’ remains on RWN; Recovery Rating is ‘RR4’

Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs ‘B’ remain on RWN