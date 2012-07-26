TEXT-S&P Affirms Rankings On Japan's Shinsei Servicing At STRONG

(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- SSC has a proven track record in servicing commercial and residential mortgage-backed loans.

-- The company continues to conduct efficient servicing operations.

-- It remains committed to enhancing its internal control systems and expanding its training programs.

-- We have affirmed our STRONG servicer evaluation rankings on SSC as a commercial loan primary servicer, commercial loan special servicer, and residential loan primary servicer. The outlooks on the rankings are stable.

TOKYO (Standard & Poor‘s) July 26, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that it has affirmed its STRONG overall servicer evaluation rankings on Shinsei Servicing Co. (SSC) as a commercial loan primary servicer, commercial loan special servicer, and residential loan primary servicer. The outlooks on the rankings are stable. SSC remains on Standard & Poor’s Select Servicer List under the above three categories.

The affirmations of the rankings on SSC in these three categories largely reflect the following factors: (1) SSC’s board members, managers, and collection staff have ample servicing experience; (2) the company continues to conduct efficient servicing operations; (3) it continues to enhance its internal control systems; and (4) it continues to provide appropriate training programs that enhance employees’ knowledge and thereby expand the company’s business.

SSC was established in October 2001 to conduct loan servicing operations, as allowed under Japan’s Law Concerning Special Measures for the Servicing Business (the Servicer Law). The company was licensed by the Ministry of Justice as Japan’s 63rd servicer in January 2002 and began operations in the same month. It is an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Shinsei Bank Ltd. (BBB+/Negative/A-2).

Our rankings reflect an overall evaluation of SSC, based on our analysis and assessment of various factors, including the following:

-- The company’s servicing track record;

-- The experience of its board members, managers, and staff in the servicing business;

-- The turnover rate of its core collection staff;

-- Its detailed internal policies and procedures;

-- The implementation and results of its internal audits;

-- Its management of important internal information, including personal information;

-- Progress achieved in its implementation of internal controls;

-- Its internal training programs;

-- Its disaster contingency programs, including data backup systems, and the implementation of recovery tests for its core system;

-- The quality and capacity of the computer systems that support the company’s day-to-day business operations;

-- Its experience acting as servicer for securitization transactions;

-- Its cash management methods;

-- Its ability to report to investors and relevant parties;

-- Its effective set up and boarding of loans originated by third parties;

-- The decision-making processes by which it establishes its loan collection strategies and monitoring procedures;

-- The number of transactions per servicing employee; and

-- Its control and oversight of third-party companies to which it outsources part of its servicing business.

Standard & Poor’s bases its servicer evaluations on an objective and comprehensive assessment of a servicer’s operational capabilities for servicing various types of receivables and obligatory rights. Based on the assessment, we assign rankings in the following five categories: STRONG, ABOVE AVERAGE, AVERAGE, BELOW AVERAGE, and WEAK. To be included in, or to remain on, Standard & Poor’s Select Servicer List, servicers must, in principle, meet the criteria for attaining at least an AVERAGE ranking with a stable outlook.