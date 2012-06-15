TEXT-S&P Affirms SHKP 'A+' Rtgs With Negative Outlook; Off Watch

(The following was released by the rating agency) Overview -- The arrest of four directors and a related anti-corruption investigation could leave a void in SHKP’s top management, and have significant implications for the direction and execution of the Hong Kong property operator’s strategy.

-- The investigation has had no major impact on daily operations so far.

-- We are affirming the ‘A+’ ratings on the company and its guaranteed notes, and removing them from CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- The negative rating outlook reflects uncertainty about the duration of the investigation, and its potential impact on the company’s strategic direction, decision-making process, and competitive position.

Rating Action

On June 15, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed the ‘A+’ long-term corporate credit rating on Hong Kong-based real estate operator Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. (SHKP). The outlook is negative. We also affirmed the ‘A+’ issue ratings on the company’s outstanding guaranteed senior unsecured notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ‘cnAAA’ long-term Greater China credit scale rating on SHKP and the ‘cnAAA’ ratings on its notes. We removed all the ratings from CreditWatch, where they had been placed with negative implications on March 30, 2012.

Rationale

We affirmed the rating because SHKP’s daily operations and the execution of its well-defined strategy have remained intact despite the recent arrests of four directors and a related anti-corruption investigation. Further, the company has taken measures to improve its management structure and decision-making process to adapt to any potential absence of the owner-managers and other executive directors. The affirmation also reflects our expectation that the company will maintain a “modest” financial risk profile and a “strong” business risk profile.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertain outcome of the ongoing investigation by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC). In a worst-case scenario, the top management of the company could be destabilized. It’s also unclear to us if the company could be implicated in the investigation at a future point, which may take some time to resolve. At present, no charges have been filed and the investigation is limited to four individuals and not the company.

The affirmed rating is also reflective of SHKP’s investment property portfolio, which is the largest and most diversified among peers in Hong Kong. We believe that cash flow from this segment is unlikely to weaken over the next two years, given the recurring nature of the business and the quality of its properties. The company also has a leading market position in terms of sales and pricing for property development and a well-recognized brand. Further rating strengths include SHKP’s solid execution of its growth strategy, conservative and consistent financial management, strong liquidity, and ample financial flexibility.

SHKP’s exposure to the Chinese real estate market, which we view as more risky and less mature than that of Hong Kong, partly offsets these strengths. Nevertheless, such risk is currently limited because the China portfolio makes only a small contribution to revenue. The cyclical and competitive nature of the Hong Kong and Chinese property sale markets puts pressure on the company’s sales and margin during down cycles.

SHKP’s credit protection measures are supportive for the rating category, partly due to healthy growth from its property trading and leasing; debts levels have risen since 2010, however. The company exceeded its full-year contract sales target of Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 32 billion for fiscal 2012 (ending June 30, 2012). On a rolling 12-month basis, SHKP’s revenue grew 31% by the end of Dec. 31, 2011, with EBITDA interest coverage of 16.4x and a ratio of total debt to capital of 16.7%, leaving a sufficient buffer against our downgrade triggers.

In our view, SHKP’s growth strategy is likely to be disciplined and the company will continue to operate within a prudent financial management framework, particularly in regard to its growth appetite in China. As a result, we believe SHKP is likely to maintain its financial risk profile, with reasonable leverage and strong liquidity, barring surprises from the ICAC investigation.

ICAC officers arrested Mr. Walter Kwok, a non-executive director of SHKP, on May 3, 2012, and the company’s two chairmen and managing directors, Thomas and Raymond Kwok on March 29, 2012. These arrests are connected to an investigation into offences allegedly committed by these individuals under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance. The arrests follow that of Mr. Thomas Chan, an executive director, on March 19, 2012. We are not certain whether these events are connected.

We understand that the three executive directors resumed their management duties after being released from custody. Currently, no charges have been filed. SHKP has seven executive directors.

Liquidity

We believe SHKP has “strong” liquidity, as defined in our criteria. The company’s liquidity position is likely to protect its credit quality from particularly adverse market circumstances. SHKP’s cash-generative business, cash position, and ample committed facilities support its liquidity. Our assessment of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company’s sources of liquidity, including cash and available facilities, to exceed its uses by 1.5x in the next 12 months. The ratio is likely to remain above 1x over the next 18-24 months.

-- We expect net liquidity sources to remain positive even if EBITDA declines more than 30%, which is unlikely in our opinion.

- In our view, the two financial covenants in SHKP’s financing documents give the company more than enough headroom. These covenants include stipulations that shareholders’ funds should be more than HK$25 billion (HK$322.64 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011), and that net borrowings should be no more than 100% of the shareholders’ funds (about 16.5% as of Dec. 31, 2011). SHKP’s financing documents do not contain any rating triggers.

-- SHKP has the ability to absorb, without refinancing, high-impact low-probability events.

-- The company has well-established and solid relationships with banks.

-- It has a high standing in the equity and debt capital markets.

-- Its financial risk management is prudent.

In our base-case scenario, SHKP’s liquidity sources for fiscal 2012 include our expectation of more than HK$20 billion in cash flow from operations and more than HK$30 billion in undrawn committed bank facilities. We also factored in the company’s cash balances of HK$9.2 billion at the end of December 2011. The company has drawn down about 50% of its medium-term notes program, providing further financial flexibility. These cash sources are more than sufficient to cover the company’s uses of liquidity in 2012, including land and construction spending, and debt and dividend payments.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects uncertainty regarding the timeframe and outcome of the ICAC investigation; and whether the company will be involved in the investigation, including with regards to its daily operations and projects.

We expect SHKP’s expanding recurring income base to provide greater stability to its credit profile. Improving execution will also help its operations in China to begin to make a meaningful contribution to the company’s bottom line over the next two years. We believe SHKP’s recurring income in Hong Kong can significantly support its ability to service debt.

We may lower the rating if: (1) the ICAC investigation materially weakens the management team and materially damages the company’s major projects or reputation, as shown by clearly weakened banking access and capital market standing, materially weaker sales than historical trends, and high management turnover; (2) in an unlikely event, SHKP substantially increases its risk appetite to expand aggressively in China or elsewhere; (3) the company deviates from its prudent business or financial management strategy; or (4) Hong Kong experiences a severe slowdown in the real estate sector, such that SHKP’s ratio of funds from operations to debt is below 25% and EBITDA interest coverage is below 7x on a prolonged basis.

We may revise the negative outlook to stable after we have more clarity on the outcome of the ICAC investigation and we believe the outcome will not alter SHKP’s strong business and modest financial risk profile.