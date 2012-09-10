TEXT-S&PBulletin: Siam Commercial Bank Sr Unsecd Nts Rtg Unaffected

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SINGAPORE (Standard & Poor‘s) Sept. 10, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ‘BBB+’ issue rating on the senior unsecured notes by Siam Commercial Bank Public Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2; axA+/axA-1) is not affected by the bank’s proposal to upsize the issue. The rating on the notes reflects the long-term counterparty credit rating on the bank.

The notes will be consolidated with the US$600 million 3.375% notes due 2017 that the bank issued on March 11, 2012, to form a single series.