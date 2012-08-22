TEXT-S&P: Singtel Optus Pty Ltd. Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'A'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We have lowered our stand-alone credit profile on Singtel Optus’ (Optus) parent company, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Singtel, A+/Stable/A-1), to ‘a’ from ‘a+'.

-- We continue to view Optus as a core subsidiary of the Singtel group and align its rating with the stand-alone credit profile on Singtel.

-- Accordingly, we have lowered the long-term rating on Optus to ‘A’ from ‘A+', and affirmed the ‘A-1’ short-term rating on Optus. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

-- The credit rating on Optus does not factor in any extraordinary support from the government of Singapore, unlike our credit rating on Singtel.

Rating Action

On Aug. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Australian telecommunication company Singtel Optus Pty Ltd. (Optus) to ‘A’ from ‘A+'. At the same time, we have affirmed our ‘A-1’ short-term rating on Optus. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

Rationale

The downgrade of Optus to ‘A’ from ‘A+’ reflects the lowering of our stand-alone credit profile (SACP) assessment on Optus’ parent, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (Singtel, A+/Stable/A-1), to ‘a’ from ‘a+'. We continue to view Optus as a core subsidiary of the Singtel group and align its rating with the stand-alone rating on Singtel.

We consider that the Singtel group’s financial profile will remain within our expectations for the current ‘a’ SACP in the next two years. The group faces strong competition in its core markets and continues to invest in new growth opportunities. Importantly also, we believe Optus will not benefit from extraordinary support from the Government of Singapore in times of financial stress, unlike its parent company.

Notwithstanding the downgrade, we continue to view Optus’ credit profile as robust. The ‘A’ rating reflects the company’s position as a core subsidiary of Singtel; its solid market shares in its key business segments (including a near one-third mobile market share in Australia); the company’s low debt levels, and its strong free-operating cash flow. Partly offsetting these strengths are the highly competitive operating environment in Australia; Optus’ significant capital-expenditure requirements associated with ongoing technological change and developing new revenue streams; and the company’s concentrated earnings profile, which is dominated by mobile services.

Although Singtel does not guarantee Optus’ debt obligations, the rating on Optus benefits from the credit quality of its parent. In our opinion, Singtel’s continuing 100% ownership of Optus is an important factor underpinning the long-term rating and reflects Optus’ position as a core, material subsidiary in the Singtel group. Optus is also a significant lender to Singtel; if Singtel were to repay all of its loans to Optus, Optus would be in a net cash position. For the year ended March 31 2012, Optus contributed about 59% of Singtel’s operational EBITDA, or about 31% of total proportionate EBITDA when earnings from Singtel’s associates are included.

Optus’ revenues and EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2012 declined 3.2% and 2.6% respectively. This is due to continuing competitive operating conditions in the Australian market, as well as the impact of reduced mobile termination rates, and lower equipment sales and service credits under device repayment plans. We expect the competitive pressure to become less intense in the next 12 months, compared to that observed in the past 18 months. Furthermore, our base-case forecasts indicate that Optus will continue to generate strong free operating cash flows of about A$1 billion per year despite market competition and increasing tax payments. These cash flows will be bolstered by cash inflows from the recently agreed transaction with the National Broadband Network Company. This should enable the company to fund future capital investment and spectrum payments, while maintaining a robust financial risk profile, including remaining in a net cash position after netting off intercompany loans to Singtel.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on Optus is ‘A-1’, which is aligned with the short-term rating on Singtel. Our assessment of Optus’ “strong” liquidity is also aligned with the parent. We note that Optus generates robust free-operating cash flow of about A$1.0 billion annually, has no material near-term debt maturities, has a high standing in credit markets, and has a track record in maintaining undrawn committed banking lines for financial flexibility. Also enhancing Optus’ liquidity is the company’s ability to borrow from Singtel if required, which could include the repayment of Singtel’s intercompany loans. The next material debt maturity for Optus is a A$1.2 billion syndicated facility, maturing in June 2014.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the Optus rating reflects that on the rating of the company’s 100% owner Singtel.

The ratings on Optus may face downward pressure if:

-- Singtel’s SACP is further lowered;

-- Singtel reduces its shareholding in Optus, or there is other evidence that Optus’ importance in the Singtel group is diminishing; or

-- Optus’ business or financial risks materially increase.

To From

Optus Finance Pty Ltd.

Senior unsecured A A+

Downgraded; Ratings Affirmed

To From

SingTel Optus Pty Ltd.

Corporate credit rating A/Stable/A-1 A+/Stable/A-1

New Rating

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Analytical factors

Local currency a

Ratings Affirmed

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Corporate credit rating A+/Stable/A-1

Optus Finance Pty Ltd.

Senior unsecured cnAAA

SingTel Group Treasury Pte. Ltd.

Senior unsecured cnAAA

Senior unsecured A+

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Senior unsecured A+