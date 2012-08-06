FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&PBulletin: Sinopec Issue Rtg Unaffected
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2012 / 3:45 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&PBulletin: Sinopec Issue Rtg Unaffected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the proposed upsizing of the 10-year U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec Group; A+/Stable/--, cnAAA/--) will not affect our ‘A+’ issue rating assigned on May 3, 2012.

Sinopec Group has announced that it intends to add to the US$1.0 billion notes, issued by Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2012) Ltd. on May 17, 2012, under the same terms and conditions. Sinopec Group will use the proceeds from the increased issuance for the general corporate purposes of its overseas businesses and to fund its overseas expansion plan.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- China Petrochemical Corp., May 10, 2012

-- China Petrochemical Corp. Rated ‘A+’ With Stable Outlook; Proposed Notes Rated ‘A+', May 3, 2012

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.