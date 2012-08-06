TEXT-S&PBulletin: Sinopec Issue Rtg Unaffected

Aug. 6, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the proposed upsizing of the 10-year U.S.-dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by China Petrochemical Corp. (Sinopec Group; A+/Stable/--, cnAAA/--) will not affect our ‘A+’ issue rating assigned on May 3, 2012.

Sinopec Group has announced that it intends to add to the US$1.0 billion notes, issued by Sinopec Group Overseas Development (2012) Ltd. on May 17, 2012, under the same terms and conditions. Sinopec Group will use the proceeds from the increased issuance for the general corporate purposes of its overseas businesses and to fund its overseas expansion plan.

