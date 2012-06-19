TEXT-S&P: Korea-Based SK Hynix's $100 Million Bonds Rated 'A'

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) June 19, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today it had assigned its ‘A’ rating to Korea-based semiconductor maker SK Hynix Inc.’s (BB-/Stable/--) guaranteed $100 million senior unsecured bond issuance due June 20, 2017. Shinhan Bank (Shinhan; A/Stable/A-1) has guaranteed the issuance. Our equalization of the rating on the issuance with the ratings on Shinhan reflects our view that the guarantee is irrevocable, unconditional, addresses timely payment, and therefore qualifies for our rating substitution treatment.

