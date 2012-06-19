FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Korea-Based SK Hynix's $100 Million Bonds Rated 'A'
June 19, 2012 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P: Korea-Based SK Hynix's $100 Million Bonds Rated 'A'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

HONG KONG (Standard & Poor‘s) June 19, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today it had assigned its ‘A’ rating to Korea-based semiconductor maker SK Hynix Inc.’s (BB-/Stable/--) guaranteed $100 million senior unsecured bond issuance due June 20, 2017. Shinhan Bank (Shinhan; A/Stable/A-1) has guaranteed the issuance. Our equalization of the rating on the issuance with the ratings on Shinhan reflects our view that the guarantee is irrevocable, unconditional, addresses timely payment, and therefore qualifies for our rating substitution treatment.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Legal Criteria for U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Select Issues Criteria, Oct. 1, 2006 Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 BICRA On Korea Revised To Group ‘3’ From Group ‘4’, Nov. 9, 2011

