FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch Rates SKT Corp's USD 2017 Bond Final 'A' Rating
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 7, 2012 / 2:35 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch Rates SKT Corp's USD 2017 Bond Final 'A' Rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SK Telecom Co., Ltd.’s (SKT) CHF300m senior unsecured bond due 2017 a final rating of ‘A-'. The bond’s rating is in line with SKT’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A-', which has a Stable Outlook.

The IDR reflects SKT’s position as a diversified telecommunications operator in South Korea, with a leading market position in the wireless sector. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that SKT’s business and financial profile will remain commensurate with the current ratings over the next 12-18 months.

However, The ratings may come under downward pressure should SKT’s consolidated operating EBITDAR margin fall below 25%, if its consolidated funds from operations-adjusted net leverage deteriorates, or if there are substantial debt-funded acquisitions - especially in non-core businesses, which may weaken its business risk profile.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.