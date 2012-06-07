TEXT-Fitch Rates SKT Corp's USD 2017 Bond Final 'A' Rating

(The following was released by the rating agency)

SEOUL/SINGAPORE, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SK Telecom Co., Ltd.’s (SKT) CHF300m senior unsecured bond due 2017 a final rating of ‘A-'. The bond’s rating is in line with SKT’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A-', which has a Stable Outlook.

The IDR reflects SKT’s position as a diversified telecommunications operator in South Korea, with a leading market position in the wireless sector. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch’s expectation that SKT’s business and financial profile will remain commensurate with the current ratings over the next 12-18 months.

However, The ratings may come under downward pressure should SKT’s consolidated operating EBITDAR margin fall below 25%, if its consolidated funds from operations-adjusted net leverage deteriorates, or if there are substantial debt-funded acquisitions - especially in non-core businesses, which may weaken its business risk profile.