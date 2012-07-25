BRIEF-Moody's downgrades three Slovenian banks; outlook negative

July 26 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has today downgraded the deposit ratings and standalone credit assessments of three Slovenian banks:

-Nova Ljubljanska banka (NLB): deposit ratings downgraded to B2, from Ba2, and standalone credit assessment to caa1, from b2;

-Nova Kreditna banka Maribor (NKBM): deposit ratings downgraded to B3, from Ba2, and standalone credit assessment to caa1, from b1;

-Abanka Vipa (Abanka): deposit ratings downgraded to Caa1, from Ba3, and standalone credit assessment to caa2, from b2.