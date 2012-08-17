FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Afms Rtgs On SMHL Series Private Placement Trust 2011-1
August 17, 2012 / 2:56 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P Afms Rtgs On SMHL Series Private Placement Trust 2011-1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- The transaction has increased its class A note issuance by A$88 million and class B note issuance by A$200,000.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the class A and class B notes after the increase.

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor‘s) Aug. 17, 2012--Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ratings on the residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Ltd. as trustee for SMHL Series Private Placement Trust 2011-1. The rating affirmations follow an increase of A$88 million in the transaction’s class A note balance and A$200,000 in the transaction’s class B note balance. The proceeds from the issued notes are used to fund additional loans as contemplated in the transaction structure.

The affirmation reflects:

-- Our view of the credit risk of the underlying collateral portfolio.

-- Our view that the support provided by lenders’ mortgage insurance (LMI) policies and the 2.01% subordination provided by the class B notes are sufficient to withstand the stresses commensurate with the ratings. The LMI policies cover 100% of the principal balance of each loan, including accrued interest over the recovery period and reasonable realization costs.

-- Our expectation that the liquidity facility, equaling 1.80% of the notes outstanding within the transaction, is adequate under our stress assumptions to cover timely payment of interest.

STANDARD & POOR‘S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.

RATINGS AFFIRMED

Class Rating

Class A AAA (sf)

Class B AA- (sf)

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012

-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011

-- Australian RMBS Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Sept. 1, 2011

-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology and Assumptions for Analyzing the Cash Flow and Payment Structures Of Australian and New Zealand RMBS, June 2, 2010

