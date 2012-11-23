FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch Teleconf: Sony and Panasonic Downgrade, 11:30am Tokyo, 23 Nov
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
November 23, 2012 / 1:20 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch Teleconf: Sony and Panasonic Downgrade, 11:30am Tokyo, 23 Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following was released by the rating agency)

TOKYO/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold a teleconference at 11:30am (Tokyo/Seoul time), Friday 23 November 2012, to discuss the decline of the Japanese technology giants.

The agency has downgraded Sony Corporation and Panasonic Corporation to speculative grade with Negative Outlook. A separate announcement on the rating action is available at www.fitchratings.com.

The teleconference will be hosted by Matt Jamieson, Head of Asia-Pacific Research of the Corporate Ratings Group. He will kick off the discussion with a 10-minute briefing, followed by a Q&A session with callers.

Investors and other market participants can contact Rachel Loh (rachel.loh@fitchratings.com, +65 6796 7209) for enquiries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.